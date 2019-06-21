Nik Wallenda & Lijana Wallenda Times Square High-Wire Stunt Location

Nik Wallenda and his sister, Lijana Wallenda. will perform a daring high-wire stunt in Times Square Sunday, June 23 airing on ABC 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. EST.

Where is it? The high-wire stunt location is between 1 Times Square and 2 Times Square, according to ABC.

One Times Square at 1475 Broadway is also called the New York Times Building, the New York Times Tower, or simply Times Tower. The New York Times moved out of the building, but the location remains iconic. It is a 25-story, 363-foot high skyscraper, famous for its electronic news ticker and the New Year’s Eve ball drop.

Two Times Square houses the Renaissance Hotel, or the Renaissance New York Times Square Hotel at 714 Seventh Avenue. It is also home to the R Lounge. The building is 26 stories high, according to the iconic Marriott hotel’s website.

The 1,3000 foot walk will be broadcast live over two hours.

Google Maps satellite images shows the route is about three-tenths of a mile, spanning some of Manhattan’s most memorable views from 25 stories up.

“It’s hard enough crossing Times Square on the ground, try it 25 stories up,” said Karey Burke president of ABC Entertainment in a press release. “ABC is the destination for big live events that become cultural moments and Nik and Lijana will surely create one as they complete this never-before-attempted walk.”

Nik Wallenda and his sister, Lijana Wallenda will start from opposite ends of the wire, meet and cross in the middle of Times Square, and then continue to finish on opposite ends from where they started, according to ABC.

Lijana Wallenda was severely injured two years ago during a 30-foot fall from a high-wire, along with four other people. This will be her first time on a tightrope since the fall. The accident happened during an eight-person pyramid stunt during a Circus Sarasota rehearsal in 2017, according to ABC.

This is not the first time the Wallenda family has performed a daring high-wire stunt in New York City. The family’s first appearance in the United States was in 1928 in Madison Square Garden.

“In 1928, my family performed at Madison Square Garden in the City of Dreams for the first time in the USA,” Nik Wallenda told ABC

He described the stunt as a fulfillment of a lifelong dream. His performance with his sister will be a tribute to his family’s first performance in America 90 years ago, he said.

“And on June 23, I have the great opportunity to fulfill a lifelong dream of my own by paying homage to that performance as we return for my most exhilarating feat yet. I am beyond excited to be able to walk with my sister, Lijana, as she overcomes near-death injuries and continues the Wallenda tradition of never giving up!”

“Nik Wallenda is the seventh-generation of the Great Wallendas who trace their roots back over 200 years to the Austro-Hungarian empire,” the press release said. “For Nik, every walk is an expression of honor to his great grandfather, the legendary Karl Wallenda who brought the Wallendas to America from Germany to perform in The Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus.”

Some of his previous televised stunts include his walk across Niagara Falls in June 2012 and crossing the Grand Canyon in June 2013.

Wallenda has 10 Guinness World Records.

He announced the walk on Twitter May 23. He wrote “I’m so excited to announce that I’m returning to the highwire with my sister Lijana for a never before attempted walk across New York City’s iconic Times Square! Join me LIVE Sunday, June 23 on ABC.”

He shared a video which included his quote, “The first step is the hardest one. After that you’re committed.”

Lijana Wallenda shared a video about the importance of the balancing pole.

“Here’s an insider’s look at what tool is crucial for @nikwallenda and I to achieve a successful and safe journey across Times Square this Sunday on @highwirelive!” she wrote on Twitter.