Nipsey Hussle’s Girlfriend Lauren London Continues Paying Tribute to Her King

Nipsey Hussle’s girlfriend Lauren London continues to pay tribute to her late boyfriend, three months after his death. Although Hussle and London weren’t married, the two had been living together and were raising a family when Hussle died. His tragic death has left London without her best friend and she’s now raising her family without her man by her side.

London has been very strong since Hussle’s death. Despite being understandably devastated, she has been a rock for her kids, one of whom she shared with Hussle. She even spoke at Hussle’s funeral, which was televised back in April.

Nipsey Hussle died after he was shot outside of his clothing store on March 31. Police believe the man responsible for Hussle’s death is Eric Holder. He faces one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and assault with a firearm, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Although London hasn’t returned to the public eye in full force, she has been posting to social media here and there. Every single one of her Instagram photos over the past couple of months has been about Hussle in some way.

Here’s what you need to know:

She Posted About Hussle on Father’s Day

When you lose someone you love, some days are harder than others. For London, Father’s Day was a tough day to get through. The mom-of-two took to Instagram to share a photo of Hussle with their son, Kross.

London and Hussle started dating in 2013. A few years later, London found out that she was pregnant. At the time, she had just landed a role in Snowfall and ended up having to pass on it because she was expecting.

Kross is 2 years old.

London is also a mom to son Kameron, whose dad is London’s ex-boyfriend, Lil Wayne. Hussle, whose real name is Ermias Asghedom, had a daughter from a previous relationship. Emani Asghedom is 7 years old.

She Often Refers to Hussle as Her ‘King’

London has proven to be completely dedicated to Hussle over the past several weeks. Her Instagram account has become a place where she can pay tribute to him and she has been consistent in doing so.

It started just two days after Hussle died.

“I am completely lost. I’ve lost my best friend. My sanctuary. My protector. My soul… I’m lost without you. We are lost without you, babe. I have no words,” London captioned a photo of her man.

Since then, she has uploaded 15 posts about Hussle, all of which honor his legacy. Even in a post about her show Games People Play, London captioned the photo with a checkered flag, a symbol for “The Marathon,” which has become synonymous with Hussle.

In many of London’s posts, she refers to Hussle as her “king.” The photo above is one example. Below is another example.

