‘NOS4A2’ Premiere: What Time & Channel Does It Air Tonight?

Tonight is the premiere of a brand new highly anticipated vampire series on AMC called NOS4A2. It stars the very talented Zachary Quinto, and fans can’t wait to see what happens. But if you’re tuning in to watch the show tonight, you might be surprised when you see Fear the Walking Dead airing instead. That’s because Fear runs a few minutes long tonight, which means the premiere of N0S4A2 will be getting a late start. But don’t worry, it’s still airing.

Tonight, NOS4A2 actually doesn’t premiere until 10:05 p.m. Eastern (9:05 p.m. Central) tonight, June 2, 2019. Yes, the show is starting five minutes late for its premiere because Fear the Walking Dead is running five minutes long.

But there’s good news. NOS4A2 also runs longer tonight too. The premiere for the series won’t end until 11:19 p.m. Eastern (10:19 p.m. Central.) So that means even though the show is starting late, you’ll still get to enjoy an extra long episode that lasts longer than an hour.

The show is airing on AMC. To find out what channel AMC is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel AMC is on for you.

One description for the series reads: “Based on Joe Hill’s New York Times best-selling novel of the same name, NOS4A2 is a different kind of vampire story. It follows Vic McQueen, a gifted young woman who discovers she has a supernatural ability to find lost things. This ability puts her on a collision course with the evil and immortal Charlie Manx. Manx is a supernatural villain who feeds off the souls of children and then deposits what remains of them into Christmasland — a twisted place of Manx’s imagination where every day is Christmas Day and unhappiness is against the law. Vic strives to defeat Manx and rescue his victims — without losing her mind or falling victim to him.”

Here are some preview videos:

So don’t worry. If you’re expecting the show to start and it’s not airing, it’ll be starting in just a few minutes.