Who is Olivia Pierson Dating? Does She Have a Boyfriend?

With new reality series Relatively Nat & Liv premiere on E!, Olivia Pierson‘s personal life will once again be front and center on national TV. Alongside her cousin and best friend, Natalie Halcro, who were both featured on the network’s former popular reality series WAGS, in which Pierson famously dated then subsequently broke up with NFL star Marcedes Lewis, viewers are wondering if they will learn more about who the beauty blogger and Instagram model has been dating, or if she has a boyfriend on the new series.

While Pierson is constantly sharing pictures with her 2.6 million followers on social media, there are currently no pictures of her with any men with whom she could be romantically linked. She is admittedly currently single, and while Pierson confirmed that it won’t be the main focus of the series, that viewers will see her dating on Relatively Nat & Liv.

Talking to Global News, the 29-year-old said, “[Natalie and I] are definitely are open and honest on the show about dating,” but admitted to Hollywood Life that fans will only see their respective significant others “to a degree.”

After a very public break-up with Lewis in 2106, and getting shut down by NBA star Joel Embiid in 2017, after she posted a picture of them together on Instagram with a sweet Valentine’s Day caption only for him to then repost it with the caption #fake, Pierson seems intent on keeping her love life on the down low.

The Canadian YouTube star, who’s good friends with fellow E! reality star Kim Kardashian West, is instead focusing on her upcoming fashion line that she’s building with Natalie, a journey which is featured on the new series. “It was a lot more difficult than we expected,” she admits.

“We’re just a crazy family, but I think we’re kind of like everybody else,” Pierson said of both her and Halcro’s relatives features on the series. “Our moms are best friends, our dads are best friends. We each have a gay brother [Joel Halcro and Owen Pierson]. They’re best friends. My sister [Sophia] has a newborn baby. It’s definitely sibling drama, like brothers and sisters who fight. But, we get over things pretty quickly.”

