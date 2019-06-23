Paola & Russ Mayfield’s Baby on 90 Day Fiancé

Paola and Russ Mayfield, stars of the hit TLC reality series 90 Day Fiancé, welcomed their first child to the world earlier this year. Axel Mayfield was born on January 1, 2019 weighing 7 pounds, 5 ounces and measuring at 22 inches. On tonight’s episode of the show, Paola goes into labor, so viewers will get a chance to witness Axel’s birth. After suffering a miscarriage in 2018, both parents were ecstatic to welcome their first son to the world.

“While I was hearing the fireworks and people telling me Happy New Year, I was just focused on meeting my baby,” Paola told People. “It wasn’t easy, but it was totally worth it! My little miracle is so beautiful and calm. I feel so blessed and I can’t believe I am a mom now. I’m ready to start this new adventure and to be the best mom for baby Axel.”

“I was at Pao’s side the entire time and am so proud of how amazing she did pushing our son out into the world. Mama and baby are doing great and I have so much pride when I see us all together. Axel is such a calm and sweet little boy and am so sappy to say I’m one proud father,” Russ added.

The couple decided to have the baby at home, and tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé will give fans an inside look at their experience with a water birth. During Us Weekly‘s sneak peek of the episode (which can be viewed below), Russ supports her the through the entire process but worries about his wife who is clearly in a lot of pain, and who tells Russ that she “won’t make it” to the end.

“Pao wants to have a water birth, but I can really tell that Pao is in pain,” he says during an interview. “At this point, all I can do is trust the midwife, and I really just hope that this isn’t going to complicate things, and it will continue to go smoothly.”

Despite the pain she was in, Pao definitely did make it to the end and the couple welcomed their son at 12:22 in the morning after several long hours of labor. Although Russ wants to give Axel a baby brother or sister, Pao told Us Weekly that she has no intentions of having another child.

“I would like Axel to have … at least one more sibling,” he told the publication, to which Pao jokingly responded “do it yourself.”

The couple often shares updates and pictures of their little bundle of joy on social media, and told Us Weekly back in May that he is “smiling more than ever,” making plenty of noise and “jibber-jabbering” the days away. Paola is a breastfeeding advocate and often posts pictures on Instagram, alongside plenty of sweet pictures of their little family enjoying time together outdoors and cuddling on lazy afternoons.

According to E! News, Paola is taking motherhood by storm and is very protective of her son, and although she loves being a mother and has no regrets, she feels like her social life has taken a dive since she gave birth to Axel.

“I think my social life, like, I’m the one who has to stay at home with the baby. I feel like I‘m the one who is sacrificing the most,” Paola told E! News. “I feel like I’m sacrificing a lot. I don’t regret it, but I feel like sometimes I get a little bit jealous about the difference between my husband and I…”

Russ also told the publication that Pao wouldn’t let anybody but him hold their son when he was first born, and that she was “beyond overprotective and overbearing” at first, which isn’t surprising for a first-time mother.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.

