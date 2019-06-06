Who Wins Paradise Hotel 2019 Tonight?

Paradise Hotel concludes tonight on FOX, and it’s anybody’s guess as to which couple will win the grand prize. There have been shocking reveals, hookups, and serious drama between the contestants, and according to the show’s official Twitter account, fans should expect “twists and turns” during the two-hour finale. We will provide spoilers on which couple is made the winner once the finale goes live at 8 p.m. ET.

There are several couples vying for the grand prize of $250,000. There’s Carlos and Kaitlin, Jair and Jamie, and Tyler and Brittany. The latter couple was a last minute attempt to stay in the game, as Tyler’s original partner Shailee was sent packing early.

There Are a Handful of Couples Vying for the Grand Prize of $250,000

Then there’s Tatum and Bobby Ray, who have run into serious trust issues heading into the finale. In the teaser for tonight’s episode, Tatum told Bobby Ray that she has been hooking up with Carlos behind his back. “It was so brief, so fast because I didn’t want Kaitlin to come back anytime soon and we kissed again and that was that,” she explained. “That night we kissed, he told Kaitlin.”

Bobby Ray was visibly shaken by the news, and he told Tatum that it would be her fault if he gets eliminated tonight. This is not the first time that one of Tatum’s schemes came back to haunt her. During last week’s episode, she tried to conspire with Kendall G to knock Brittany out of contention. When Brittany heard about her plan, she confronted Tatum and called her out in front of the other contestants. Tatum said she considered trying to get rid of her but that she would “never” actually go through with it. It remains to be seen whether these past confrontations will lead to Tatum’s elimination.

Kristin Cavallari Promises Lots of ‘Twists & Turns’ During Tonight’s Season Finale

Kristin Cavallari, the show’s host, talked to Hollywood Life about what makes it such a fun experience for fans. “I have never done a show like this, so I was honored that FOX even approached me about it. I really do love hosting,” she said. “I have done a lot of stuff for E! in hosting the last few years and this was a really good opportunity for me.” Cavallari also said that she has a great time interacting with the contestants.

“[I] absolutely have a good time watching everybody else being here. This is the best of both worlds [for me] without being a part of it and to compete,” she revealed. “I am having the time of my life! This show has been so much fun to have a front row seat to, so I am really enjoying it… I just think competing on a dating show would be very stressful. I don’t think I could ever do it.”