Paul & Karine, ’90 Day Fiance’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Paul and Karine Staehle, stars of 90 Day Fiance, are headed to a new spinoff show, called 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. The series has been described as a “collection of Americans make the ultimate sacrifice and move across the globe for the person they love.”

So what’s the latest on Paul and Karine? What do we know about them? And where are they today? Read on.

1. They’re Still Together

Paul and Karine are still together and stronger than ever.

The couple first appeared on seasons 1 and 2 of 90 Day Fiance, when Paul made his way to Brazil to meet Karine. Ultimately, he could not afford Karine’s visa, so he moved to Brazil to be with her.

2. They Welcomed Their First Child in March

In March, the couple welcomed their first child into the world. Named Pierre Martins Staehle, the baby was born in Brazil, weighing 6.9 pounds.

After the birth of Pierre, Paul shared in a statement with E!, “I’m very happy, very excited… I’m also very nervous and want to do everything the best that I can and do everything right. Everyone keeps asking how it feels to be a dad. Anyone can make a baby, but going through the day-to-day process of being a father is going to be a new experience. I’m very happy, very honored and very privileged and I want to make sure I do my absolute best for Pierre.”

Karine added, “I am fine, and happy, even with the hard time I have had. And I am recovering well, but I am still very weak. It was super hard, but now everything is fine because the baby is calm and he is breastfeeding well.”

3. Karine Suffered Two Miscarriages in the Past

As documented on the show, Karine previously suffered two miscarriages; one was documented on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

Speaking to US Weekly in November 2018, Paul shared, “The first miscarriage was very early on… We weren’t really that attached. Right after that second miscarriage went through, we got pregnant again. It was like, boom, boom. That was the one everyone saw on TV.”

The new father added, “The next pregnancy, she was actually prescribed birth control, and she was taking a supplement to feel better. We were supposed to wait six months to a year. So, we were gonna wait, give it time in regards to that. We’ve actually heard things where if we had the baby within six months it’s actually better. I was like, OK, whenever you’re ready. She got pregnant within a few months. She was in denial.”

4. There is a 12 Year Age Gap Between Them

There is a twelve year age gap between the couple; Paul is 35 and Karine is 23.

In his 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Day profile video, Paul shares that he and Karine met through an online app. “We met on there; we started talking.”

At the time, he added that the couple communicated daily in some way, shape or form. “When she’s on the boat it gets difficult… it’s hit or miss.”

Learn more about Paul and Karine in their video here.

5. Paul’s Mom Recently Met Baby Pierre for the First Time in Brazil

Recently, Paul took to Instagram to share the news that his mother, Mary, made her way from Kentucky to Brazil to meet his wife Karine, and their new baby.

While Paul is excited about new fatherhood, he admits to having some reservations about his son’s initials. He tells US Weekly, “The initials, I don’t like… The initials she wants are ‘PMS.’ She doesn’t get why it’s bad. It’s not gonna be good. I was bullied all my life. It’s not good initials.”

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9 p.m., also on TLC.