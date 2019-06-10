Where Do 90 Day Fiancé Stars Paul & Karine Live in Brazil?

Paul Staehle and Karine Martins, stars of TLC’s hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, were living in or near Manaus, Brazil, where their son Pierre Martins Staehle was born in March of this year. However, it appears the couple is in the United States now, although it isn’t clear at this time if they are in the U.S. permanently or just here for a visit.

Martins is originally from Brazil and Staehle is a Kentucky native. Photos of the couple arriving in the U.S. have surfaced over the last few days according to Starcasm, with one showing Staehle, Martins and Pierre standing in front of a Maker’s Mark bourbon ad at the Louisville International Airport.

The couple almost didn’t make it to the states after Staehle and Martins had a big, blowout fight just hours before their flight was scheduled to leave Brazil. However, it appears the couple made up and finally made it to America after a long back-and-forth fight that was live-streamed on Instagram by Martins.

Martins and Staehle are featured on the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff series The Other Way, which documents six different couples who left the U.S. to be with their foreign partners. Staehle originally wanted to bring Martins to the U.S., but he couldn’t afford her visa, and since his mother wouldn’t agree to be Martins’ co-sponsor, he had to move to Brazil to be with her.

In his Instagram stories, Staehle recently announced that his wife finally received a CR-1 spousal visa on February 21 of this year, and since Martins has given birth and the baby is officially a U.S. citizen, they were planning on moving back to America.

The couple was going to travel to the states right before Martins gave birth, but must not have made the trip, since Pierre was still born in Brazil. However, because he is born to an American parent, he is automatically granted citizenship to the U.S., according to some information Staehle shared on Instagram, which read “A child born abroad to a U.S. citizen parent or parents may acquire U.S. citizenship at birth if certain statutory requirements are met.”

Fans have been wondering if the couple planned to move back to the U.S. because they wanted to be closer to Staehle’s family, or if they were moving because Staehle’s Brazilian visa was denied due to his criminal record. Staehle’s immigration office told the reality star that the “terroristic threats” charge against him may have been misinterpreted to mean terrorism, (he was actually arrested for badgering his ex-girlfriends boyfriend, according to Starcasm) which was why his visa was denied. His immigration officer helped Staehle file for an appeal of his immigration status, but it is unclear if his appeal has gone through quite yet, which might be part of the reason they packed up and headed back to the states.

Whatever the reason, the couple appear to be happy, healthy and finally back in the states, although The Other Way will still document their time together in Brazil.

