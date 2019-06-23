Pedro Jimeno’s Family on 90 Day Fiancé: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Pedro Jimeno’s family has been a point of contention between he and his wife Chantel Everett since the two first appeared on the TLC series 90 Day Fiancé. Both of the reality stars have had a rocky relationship with their in-laws since they met, and their controversial relationship is part of the reason they landed their own spinoff titled The Family Chantel, which airs this July.

Everett’s family believes Jimeno is using her for his visa, while Jimeno’s family doesn’t like the way Everett’s family treats Jimeno. Here’s what you need to know about Jimeno’s family, including his mother Lidia and sister Nicole:

1. Everett’s Family Accused Lidia of ‘Grooming’ Her Son to Find an American Bride So He Could Send Money Back Home to the Dominican Republic

On previous episodes of the show, Everett’s family has accused Jimeno of using their daughter for an American visa, claiming Lidia purposely groomed him to marry an American so he could send funds back to the Dominican Republic.

Everett’s mother even claimed she had uncovered a website Lidia used to run which reportedly “finds stupid Americans to match with a person on the island in order to harvest the American dollar.” Fans dug up said website and found that it had nothing to do with grooming men to trick American brides into marrying them, and found the site actually offered legal advice and online legal services (Lidia was a divorce attorney for many years).

2. Everett Has Been Annoyed That Jimeno Sends Money & Gifts Back Home to His Family

As soon as Pedro got his green card and started working, he began sending gifts and money back home to his family, which upset Everett. Everett’s family actually hired a private investigator to look into the money was sending back home, and Everett eventually confronted his mother and sister about the money when she was visiting the Dominican Republic. She told them she was upset that Jimeno was sending them enough money to live in a bigger house than the two of them actually lived in, and that he buys them gifts when he doesn’t get her anything.

Her confession kicked off an intense fight between the three women, which you can read more about below.

3. Everett Had a Heated Argument With Lidia and Her Sister-in-Law While Visiting the Dominican Republic

Last season, both Jimeno and Everett’s families came together in the Dominic Republic and the visit ended on a bad note, with both sides feeling insulted, offended and disrespected by the other.

After Everett confronts the ladies about the money Jimeno is sending back home in the video above, Nicole tells Everett she is sick of hearing her complain about money, asks her if she wants her mother-in-law living under a bridge, and then calls Everett a bitch. Everett loses her temper and claps back at Nicole, calling her a “f–king whore,” before walking away. Everett then drops a few more choice insults, calling Nicole a “f–king bitch ass, slut ass whore.”

4. Everett’s Family & Fans of the Show Have Suggested That Nicole Might Not be Related to Jimeno & That They Are Actually Secret Lovers

Nicole‘s social media pages are set to private but her bio reveals that she has a background in pageants and modeling: she was crowned Miss Earth Dominican Republic in 2016 and has modeled in the past.

Everett’s family once suggested that Nicole wasn’t actually related to Jimeno after he threatened to go stay in a hotel with his sister after she and Everett got into an argument when she was visiting the states. Nicole was unhappy about sleeping on the expensive couch Everett and Jimeno had purchased for her visit, so she got a hotel room and Jimeno wanted to stay with her at the hotel. AllAbouttheTea.com reports that following that specific episode, fans of the show began theorizing on social media that Nicole might be Pedro’s secret lover, rather than his sister.

5. Jimeno & Everett’s Tense Family Relationship Landed Them Their Own Spinoff Series

The controversial relationship between their two families is part of the reason the couple landed their own spinoff series, titled The Family Chantel, which airs this July.

“Our fans can’t get enough of Pedro, Chantel, and their larger-than-life families,” Howard Lee, president and general manager of TLC, said in a statement about the spinoff. “For a brand known as the destination for love, relationships, and family shows, The Family Chantel hits the bulls eye.” Tune in tonight at 8/7c to catch the newest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, only on TLC.

