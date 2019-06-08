Pedro Jimeno’s Mother Lidia on ’90 Day Fiancé’

Pedro Jimeno, star of the hit TLC series 90 Day Fiancé has had a contentious relationship with his wife Chantel Everett’s family since the two first got together. Unfortunately, his wife has a similar relationship with his own mother Lidia, as well his sister Nicole and the rest of his family, whom he sends money and “gifts” back to in the Dominican Republic every month.

Last season, both Jimeno and Everett’s families came together in the Dominic Republic and the visit ended on a bad note, with both sides feeling insulted, offended and disrespected by the other. Check out the video below to get an idea of how their family reunion turned out:

For years, Everett’s family has accused Jimeno of using their daughter for an American visa, and questioned if Jimeno’s mother encouraged him to seek out a U.S. bride “for the American dollar.” They claim Lidia purposely groomed him to marry an American so he could send funds back to the Dominican Republic.

During a previous episode of 90 Day Fiancé, when tensions were at an all-time high, Everett’s mother actually claimed to have uncovered a website that Lidia used to run, which reportedly “finds stupid Americans to match with a person on the island in order to harvest the American dollar.” Apparently Everett’s mother’s comment sparked interest with viewers, who went out of their way to dig up the deleted website allegedly associated with Lidia. Starcasm did their own digging, and although the site was a legitimate business site several years ago, it doesn’t appear to have anything to do with “harvesting American dollars,” and looks like it was more of an online legal services business.

According to Everett’s family, as reported by Monsters and Critics, Jimeno’s mother allegedly is an immigration attorney who helps people obtain visas in order to get permission to travel and move abroad. However, Starcasm reports that Lidia is actually a divorce attorney, who graduated with her law degree from Universidad Tecnológica de Santiago. Starcasm also previously reported that Lidia had a profile on the dating website Caribbean Cupid, although she does not currently appear to be dating.

Despite the animosity between their two families, Everett has attempted to smooth things over with her husband’s family several times, to no avail. It appears the two now throw shade at each other’s mothers whenever the opportunity arises, and have forgone any attempt to have a cordial relationship with the two ladies any longer.

Last month on Mother’s Day, Jimeno posted a picture of a snake biting a man on the face, and captioned it “the kiss of the mother-in-law,” before posting another photo of industrial-strength glue , saying it was “lipstick for mothers-in-law.” Everett took a few of her own digs at Lidia on Instagram, writing “A toast to mothers-in-law that try to micromanage their adult sons/daughters love lives but have never had a successful one themselves.”

The controversial relationship between Jimeno and Everett’s families is part of the reason they landed their own spinoff titled The Family Chantel, which airs this July.

“Our fans can’t get enough of Pedro, Chantel, and their larger-than-life families,” Howard Lee, president and general manager of TLC, said in a statement about the spinoff. “For a brand known as the destination for love, relationships, and family shows, The Family Chantel hits the bulls eye.”

Tune in tonight at 8/7c to catch the newest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, only on TLC.

