Why Do Pedro’s Mother & Sister Hate Chantel on 90 Day Fiancé?

Pedro Jimeno’s sister Nicole and mother Lidia have had a contentious relationship with his wife Chantel Everett since she first married into their family. The 90 Day Fiancé stars’ families have been at odds with each other for years, and the TLC synopsis for tonight’s episode promises some extra drama between Chantel and Nicole.

So what caused such bad blood between Nicole, Lidia and Chantel? The feud between Pedro and Chantel’s family (or as Pedro refers to them: The Family Chantel), started years ago during season 4 when the couple was first introduced on the show. After Chantel lied about how she met Pedro, her family didn’t trust him and worried he was using her for his visa. Pedro’s family didn’t approve of the way Chantel’s family was treating Pedro and in turn took it out on Chantel. As soon as Pedro got his green card and started working, he began sending gifts and money back home to his family, which upset Chantel.

For years, Chantel’s family has claimed that Pedro’s mother had “groomed” Pedro to come to the U.S. and find an American bride so he could send funds back to the Dominican Republic. Her family has questioned his commitment to Chantel, and accused him of using her “for the American dollar” and for his visa.

Last season, both Pedro and Chantel’s families came together in the Dominic Republic and the visit ended on a bad note, with both sides feeling insulted, offended and disrespected by the other. Chantel ended up storming out after Nicole called her a bitch, and she had a few choice words for her sister-in-law in the process. Check out the video below to get an idea of how their family reunion turned out:

In the clip above, Chantel is upset that Pedro sends his mother and sister gifts and money back home and brings it up to both women. His sister immediately gets defensive and tells her it’s part of his culture to take care of his family, and things quickly escalate from there. Nicole tells Chantel she is sick of hearing her complain about the same thing over and over, and when the camera cuts to a one-on-one interview with Nicole and Lidia, Nicole says Chantel has “gone crazy.”

When Chantel says she is upset because she lives in a “tiny” apartment with her husband and his family lives in a home with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, Nicole asks her why she didn’t live in a mansion before she met Pedro, and if she wants her mother-in-law to be living under a bridge. Chantel says she spent all of her money bringing Pedro to the U.S., and Lidia jumps in, and angrily says “did I ask you to come here?”

Once Nicole calls Chantel a bitch and tells her to divorce Pedro, Chantel has enough. She claps back at Nicole, calling her a “f–king whore,” walks away, and then drops a slew of more insults, calling Nicole a “f–king bitch ass, slut ass whore.”

It doesn’t appear that the two families have made any progress or resolved their issues because both Pedro and Chantel often throw shade at their mothers-in-law on social media. The controversial relationship between Pedro and Chantel’s families is part of the reason they landed their own spinoff titled The Family Chantel, which airs this July.

Tune in tonight at 8/7c to see the feud heat up on the newest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, only on TLC.

