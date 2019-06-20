Porsha Williams Calls Off Wedding to Dennis McKinley: What Happened?

It’s hard to believe that it was only three months ago that Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams happily welcomed her first child into the world with fiancé Dennis McKinley. Pilar Jhena “PJ” McKinley was born on March 22, and the engaged couple was looking forward to planning their big wedding day, which was set to take place on New Years Eve.

Even though they tried working out their issues in couples therapy, Dennis’s mom Gina piping in as to whether or not they should sign a pre-nuptial agreement before tying the knot was causing numerous fights between the couple, after cheating rumors surfaced that McKinley was having an affair with WAGS Atlanta star Sincerely Ward, things are now officially over between Porsha, 37, and Dennis, 38. The reality star has unfollowed Dennis on Instagram and has wiped her social media clean of any pictures with him in it.

So, what happened?

Both McKinley and Ward Deny Having An Affair



Sincerely Ward told E! News, “I really have no clue where this came from. “It’s bizarre, I’ve never met Dennis. In Atlanta, it’s easy to have 6-degrees of separation [but] to my knowledge, I don’t even know if we’ve even been in the same room together.”

Word first came out of Mckinley’s alleged affair from YouTuber Latasha Kebe in early June. However, McKinley told E! News that such reports were unequivocally “false.”

The Original Hot Dog Factor franchise owner said, “These false and slanderous allegations against me are made solely to damage my reputation, jeopardize my ongoing businesses, and negatively impact my family. My attempts to ignore this slander have only empowered Latasha Kebe (aka Tasha K.) to create more false accusations. I am currently taking legal action—and am currently being represented by Michael T. Sterling of Dreyer Sterling, LLC.”

Lawyer Michael Sterling, is fellow RHOA cast member Eva Marcille’s husband. He said, “I handle legal matters in the court of law, not the court of public opinion and I will take whatever appropriate measures I can to defend Dennis’ good name.”

WHAT WENT WRONG?

Porsha was quick to unfollow McKinley on Instagram in early June, as did her sister Lauren, and mother Diane, but then she later re-followed him, leading many to believe the couple was working things out. On Father’s Day, she posted a sweet message to her baby daddy, seemingly confirming such news.

However, now that Dennis has officially been wiped clean from her social media, their separation seems like a done deal. And whatever happened in between June 16 and now remains a mystery. On Thursday morning, Porsha posted this cryptic message, “Dear God, I made it out of bed this morning… Thank you so much.”

McKinely still has photos of Porsha and their baby on his Instagram, and also tagged Porsha in his tribute post to PJ on Father’s Day. However, as of June 20, he has unfollowed Porsha, as well.

