Pressley Hosbach & Her Mother Ashley on ‘Dance Moms’

Season 8 of Dance Moms is underway, and as usual, there are hours upon hours of juicy drama to sift through.

Pressley Hosbach is a newcomer to the show this season. She is the daughter of a studio owner and former professional dancer, and in the words of the International Business Times, she “has her work cut out for her if she wants to follow in her mom Ashley’s footsteps.”

The two hail from East Hanover, New Jersey, and are hoping to make a splash this season on Dance Moms.

In her intro video on Instagram (and note that the youngin’ already has over 30k followers), Pressley shares that she started dancing when she was just two-years-old. She jokes that her mom had a dance studio, so she “had no choice” but to learn to dance. In fact, her crib was in her mother’s dance studio.

She may be only twelve, but Pressley already has an impressive resume. In 2016, she was a backup dancer on Justin Bieber’s Purpose Tour. She’s also trained under dance pros like Blake McGrath, Guy Amir, and Zachary Venegas.

How will she contribute to the team on this season of Dance Moms? And where will Presley fall on the pyramid? Only time will tell.

Dance Moms debuted on Lifetime on July 13, 2011, and follows the early careers of dancers under the instruction of coach Abby Lee Miller.

Miller has been a source of controversy over the past few years. In June 2016, she pleaded guilty to felony bankruptcy fraud and was sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison. She was released early, and has found herself back on the set of Dance Moms.

Not long after being released from prison in March 2018, Miller was diagnosed with Burkitt Lymphoma. She underwent ten rounds of chemotherapy and months of rehabilitation and is now cancer free.

She recently told People, “The cancer is completely gone… I’m more than grateful. I’m thankful. I was always grateful but I think I must say ‘Thank you’ a hundred times a day because I have to rely on strangers; someone to open the door, someone to get the hanger off the rack at the department store, someone to pick up my phone if I drop it. How am I supposed to get it? I’m very grateful and thankful to strangers that have been so kind.”

She continued, “I pushed through because I feel like I have more to do… I want to be an executive producer. I have three other shows and a cartoon that I’ve created. I want to do what I really do — I create. I can make something magical and wonderful out of nothing. I do it every week.”

Watch Abby Lee Miller and her dance team on season 8 of Dance Moms, airing Tuesdays at 9pm on Lifetime.