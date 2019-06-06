Project Runway Season 17 Finale Time & Channel

Project Runway season 17 finale airs tonight at 9/8c on Bravo, although judging by the Bravo schedule, it looks like the show will air a two-part finale, with tonight’s episode involving the final challenge, followed by the grand finale next Thursday night. The actual finale will feature the last runway show and determine who the winner is.

According to Bravo, this week’s episode, “One Elle of a Day” features the following:

The remaining designers arrive at a new work space to unpack their collections and learn their final challenge. Nina Garcia meets them at the Elle Magazine offices and the designers are sent spiraling when tasked with a surprise eleventh look. In the end, only three of them will move on to compete in the finale.

The remaining designers should expect to either add or cut a look from their collection this week, according to Culturess, to make the challenge about more than just creating a collection, and to show the judges that they can adapt to change.

During last week’s episode, titled “The Art of Fashion,” the designers faced their biggest challenge yet by creating experimental art installations featuring multiple looks, which were judged by Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell, Elaine Welteroth, and two guest judges: Cardi B and Bergdorf Goodman’s Linda Fargo. Fargo is the senior vice president of the fashion office at the department store, as well as the director of women’s fashion and store presentation.

The remaining contestants include Sebastian, Hester, Garo, and Bishme. Hester and Bishme have been popular with the judges, while Garo knows how to work the runway and Sebastian has incredible design talent, although he struggles to “tell a story” with his designs, which could prove to be difficult moving forward with this week’s challenge.

Fans of the show have been speculating that either Bishme or Sebastian will take home the grand prize of $250,000. The winner also gets a feature in Elle and his or her own featured role in a Bluprint digital series as well as $50,000 to put toward their own design studio also courtesy of Bluprint. All four designers have incredible talent, so it’s definitely a tossup on who will make it to the very end, but fans are definitely in favor of Bishme or Sebastian.

A close up of my look from tonight’s episode of #ProjectRunway a rose growing out of concrete 🥀 pic.twitter.com/MH06jmNz4O — Bishme Cromartie (@BishmeCromartie) May 31, 2019

Here’s how you can watch Project Runway live online without a cable subscription, courtesy of Culturess:

Date: June 6, 2019 Start Time: 9 p.m. ET Episode: “One Elle of a Day” TV Channel: Bravo Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch on Bravo’s website or app.

Who do you think will win the challenge tonight and continue on to the grand finale next week? Let us know in the comments below, and tune in tonight at 9/8c on Bravo to catch part one of the season finale of Project Runway.

