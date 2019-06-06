Project Runway Season 17 Winner Predictions

Project Runway season 17 finale airs tonight at 9/8c on Bravo, although judging by the Bravo schedule, it looks like the show will air a two-part finale, with tonight’s episode involving the final challenge, followed by the grand finale next Thursday night. The remaining contestants include Sebastian, Hester, Garo, and Bishme.

According to Bravo, this week’s episode, “One Elle of a Day” features the following:

The remaining designers arrive at a new work space to unpack their collections and learn their final challenge. Nina Garcia meets them at the Elle Magazine offices and the designers are sent spiraling when tasked with a surprise eleventh look. In the end, only three of them will move on to compete in the finale.

So who will win this season of Project Runway? Fans of the show have been speculating that either Bishme or Sebastian will take home the grand prize of $250,000. The winner also gets a feature in Elle and his or her own featured role in a Bluprint digital series as well as $50,000 to put toward their own design studio also courtesy of Bluprint.

All four designers have incredible talent, so it’s definitely a tossup on who will make it to the very end, but fans are definitely in favor of Bishme or Sebastian. Gold Derby predicts that Bishme will win for several reasons:

He has the most artistic range

Bishme has Baltimore on his side

He’s one of the most consistent designers of the season

He won’t have a costume problem

Not only does Bishme not call as much attention to himself as his fellow contestants, he isn’t as nervous and fretful in the work room as Sebastian is, and doesn’t have such easily identifiable costumes and designs. His wide-range of looks and designs will come in handy when putting together his 10-look final collection, and he has only scored low one time all season, otherwise consistently scoring high during all five previous challenges.

A close up of my look from tonight’s episode of #ProjectRunway a rose growing out of concrete 🥀 pic.twitter.com/MH06jmNz4O — Bishme Cromartie (@BishmeCromartie) May 31, 2019

However, Hester (as well as Bishme) has been very popular with the judges throughout the entire season, and Garo knows how to work the runway and puts on an excellent show, which could be useful in tipping the odds in his favor. Sebastian is an incredibly talented designer, so the competition is pretty tough all around.

To be honest, it’s impossible to predict how this show will shake out with any amount of certainty. Each of the designers are talented, driven and unique, so it’s difficult to pinpoint who has the best shot at winning. However, if I had to take a guess at who I believe has the best chance of winning, I’d have to agree with Gold Derby, and go with Bishme.

Who do you think will win on tonight’s season finale of Project Runway? Let us know in the comments below, and check back later this evening for an update on the winner!

