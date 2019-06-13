Does R. Kelly Have a Girlfriend? Is He Dating Anyone?

Since 1990, singer, songwriter, and record producer R. Kelly has been at the center of a number of allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct, often with underage girls. Just five months ago, a Lifetime docuseries chronicled the allegations of abuse at the hands of R. Kelly– to this day, he continues to deny the claims.

Most recently, the pop artist has been indicted on 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Tonight is the Season 3 premiere of Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta, which features Kelly’s ex-wife, Drea Kelly. In the trailer for this season, Drea says, “He cracked me… But he didn’t break me.” She continues, “I don’t know what it’s like to be R. Kelly’s child. I only know what it’s like to be his ex-wife.”

With R. Kelly and his ex-wife stepping into the spotlight, fans will undoubtedly grow curious about the singer’s life today. Does he have a girlfriend? Is he in a relationship? Here’s what we know.

According to a June post by Fox News, Kelly currently lives with two girlfriends: Azriel Clary and Jocelyn Savage.

The outlet quotes Angelo Clary, Azriel’s father, as telling Fox that he hasn’t spoken to his daughter in a number of months. “I haven’t had time to speak to her, but as a father to another father – it’s a feeling that you don’t wish on anyone. It’s a feeling that sometimes is like having a deceased child, and the only thing you’re waiting on is to find the body…” The last time Azriel spoke to her parents was when she was 18.

Kelly claims that Azriel’s parents tried to “sell” her to him when she was underage for money. And in a February interview with CBS This Morning, Azriel said of her father, “He’s very manipulative. He’s the one you need to watch out for.”

The Clarys insist their daughter has been “brainwashed” by Kelly.

R. Kelly’s other girlfriend, Jocelyn Savage, moved to Chicago to be with Kelly and pursue her career in music. Similarly to Azriel, Capital Xtra states, she cut off ties with her family when she was 19.

In a 2017 TMZ interview, Savage claimed that she wanted to be with R. Kelly; that it was her choice to do so. “I’m 21, I’m about to be 22. I mainly want to say that I’m in a happy place with my life and I’m not being brainwashed or anything like that… It’s gotten to the point where it’s definitely gotten out of hand. I just want everybody to know—my parents and everybody in the world—I’m totally fine and I’m happy where I’m at. Everything is okay with me.”

In March, Rolling Stone reported that Savage reached out to her family after Kelly’s bizarre interview with CBS This Morning. During the call, she reportedly reiterated that she was staying with Kelly by choice. In a statement, Gerald Griggs, an attorney for the Savage family, stated, “We are glad to finally hear from Joycelyn today,” Griggs tells Rolling Stone. “After speaking with her little sister, Joycelyn paused from the seemingly prepared script and was able to share her love for her family. We hope that today was the first step to re-establishing a loving relationship with her family.”