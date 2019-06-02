Reagan & Jeff Divorce Update: ‘Southern Charm New Orleans’

It’s been a rocky road for Reagan and Jeff Charleston, and it’s all been documented on Southern Charm New Orleans.

Last June, Reagan and Jeff revealed that they were separating after six years of marriage. In a statement to People at the time, Reagan shared, “Jeff and I have decided to separate and are devoting time to re-establishing a great friendship while focusing on personal growth apart… We are looking forward to seeing what the future has in store for us.”

In April, Bravo revealed that the couple is officially divorced. It was confirmed in the trailer for Season 2 of Southern Charm New Orleans, in which Jeff says, “My secret to happiness is getting divorced.”

What’s gone down since the divorce? Well, a lot. Reagan has found love again with partner Reece Thomas. Not only has she married him, but the couple is expecting a baby. In May, Reagan told People, “I’m so ready to be a mom… I keep thinking about the fact that I’m bringing a life into this world. I’m going to have a little person who I’m going to feed and raise. It’s the warmest feeling. I’m so excited.”

Reagan added, “[Reece] was born to be a dad… He’s so good with kids and he’s got a dad hat on already.”

Speaking of her relationship with Reece– whom she had previously dated years ago– , she shared, “We had instant chemistry; it was like no time had passed at all… Especially after my divorce, it was so nice to have someone who felt familiar. I had spent months living on my own in the French Quarter, living an independent life. And right when I felt ready to start dating again, Reece came back in my life. It felt like serendipity. Like everything happened for a reason. There’s no other way to describe it: it just feels right.”

Things seem to be going well for Reagan. In April, the Southern Charm star dished on Instagram that she had passed the bar, graduating from Loyola University New Orleans College last May. “What a journey!” Reagan shared in the post. “Now, what’s next?!”

This summer, she plans on starting her own practice in New Orleans with her father-in-law.

Watch it all go down on the season 2 premiere of Southern Charm New Orleans tonight on Bravo at 9pm ET/PT.