Is Real Housewives of New York on TV Tonight? When is the Next New Episode?

With Bravo switching up the network’s usual TV schedule this week, fans of the hit reality series Real Housewives of New York City might be wondering why their show isn’t on tonight, and when the next new episode airs. The newest episode airs Thursday, June 20 at 9/8c, and will continue airing on Thursdays instead of Wednesday nights for the duration of the season.

Bravo switched RHONY to Thursdays and in the process, pushed Southern Charm back by an hour on Wednesdays, so if you’re a fan of both shows, just know that the times for new episodes have changed for both reality shows.

This season of RHONY features Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Bethenny Frankel, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley and Tinsley Mortimer, as well as de Lesseps’ friend Barbara Kavoit. The show follows the confident and sassy socialites as they attempt to navigate their lives, businesses and careers while dealing with the pressures of everyday life. Check out Bravo’s official season synopsis below:

This season, after the tragic death of her boyfriend Dennis, Bethenny struggles with conflicting emotions while unexpectedly meeting someone new. Fresh off her second stint in rehab after last year’s relapse, Luann is committed to her new love: cabaret! But will she ever get back on track with Dorinda after being heckled at her debut? Meanwhile, Sonja is embracing her future by finally moving out of her beloved townhouse for a fresh perspective on the city she calls home. Looking for a fresh start, Dorinda moves into an apartment in midtown. But not all change is good, as she is forced to evaluate her friendship with Luann. Always the hopeless romantic, Tinsley is ready for the next step with Scott, but he may not be on the same page. Also on the love train, Ramona continues her search for Mr. Right, even when old flames threaten to throw her off course. And Barbara Kavovit, a good friend of Luann’s who stood by the former countess after her relapse, should fit right in as she is not afraid to speak her mind. Barbara is a successful businesswoman running her own construction company.

Bravo released a few clips from Thursday’s episode, which involves Tinsley Mortimer “letting lose” and getting a little crazy. The clip’s description reads “She’s dancing on counters and flashing Ramona Singer and Sonja Morgan,” while a second clip shows Dorinda leading an 80s workout class. With everybody dressed up in bright, neon 80s colors an crazy hairstyles, the group has a blast doing aerobics and partying it up while working up a sweat.

Tinsley’s clip shows a wild night of drinking, dancing and a little bit of flashing. Tinsley’s outfit cost her $3000, and when Romona and Sonja tell Tinsley her dress makes her “boobs look flat,” she pulls them both out to show them, saying she has “good nipples.” All the ladies get a kick out this and start their own little kitchen dance party, where Tinsley jumps up on the counter and starts shaking her booty for the girls.

Sonja tells the cameras that she feels like these types of vacations and get-togethers are good for the group, because it helps them relax and have a good time and get over any animosity they might have had in the past. “This is good girls gone wild!” they shout in the clip while dancing up a storm.

Tune in Thursday at 9/8c on Bravo to catch the newest episode of Real Housewives of New York City.

READ NEXT: Dorinda Medley Net Worth 2019: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

