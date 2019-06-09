Reese Witherspoon’s husband, Jim Toth: A Storybook Romance

Reese Witherspoon’s husband, Jim Toth, is a talent agent.

The Big Little Lie’s actress said she and Toth had a “whirlwind” romance. While Toth has never been her talent agent, he represents A-list stars including Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr. and Matthew McConaughey.

Big Little Lies Season 2 premieres on HBO tonight at 9 ET. Season 2 has a female director, Andrea Arnold, for all seven episodes.

Reese Witherspoon And Husband Jim Toth Had a Whirlwind Romance

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth met at a party through a work connection. He is a talent agent for Creative Artists Agency (CAA). Reese is a client of CAA, but has never been Toth’s client.

The couple married in 2011.