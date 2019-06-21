How to Stream & Download Rick Ross’ ‘Port of Miami 2’

Rick Ross is set to release his tenth studio album tonight. The album is titled Port of Miami 2, and will a sequel to the rapper’s 2006 debut of the same name. It was preceded by the promo singles “Florida Boy” and “Port of Miami 2 Freestyle.”

Port of Miami 2 will be released at 9 p.m. PT on Thursday (June 20) or midnight ET on Friday (June 21) depending on your time zone. We’ve listed all the different platforms that the album will be released on, and the ways in which you can listen below.

Apple Music

You will be able to stream Rick Ross’ new album on iTunes and Apple Music. If you have an Apple Music account, you can go into the app on your phone or tablet and set the notifications to alert you when the album is out. Click here to learn how.

If you don’t have an Apple Music account and want to try it out, you can click here to start a free 30-day trial. If you cancel during your trial period, you’ll continue to have access to the entire Apple Music catalog until the date that you would have been billed for the full price. The album is also available for pre-order on iTunes, which you can check out here.

Spotify

Based on the standard release schedule for Spotify, Ross’ Port of Miami 2 will also be available to stream on the platform. If you don’t have a Spotify account, you can sign up for one here and pay only $0.99 for the first three months.

Tidal

Rick Ross’ album will also be available to listen to on Tidal. The streaming service offers a free 30-day trial with Tidal Premium, which provides access to music videos and curated playlists.

There is also a free 30-day trial option for Tidal HiFi, which provides access to videos, playlists, and Lossless High Fidelity sound quality. Click here to sign up for either trial

Preview

Ross has been teasing the release of Port of Miami 2 since his last studio album, Rather You Than Me. He officially announced the release date on June 20, when he posted a message on Instagram. “Port of Miami started me on this journey,” he wrote in the caption. “It’s only right that I bring it back to where it all started. Get ready. Ride with me. It’s time.”

During a recent Vulture interview, Ross talked about his status as a rap icon, and how he juggles running a label with his own music career. “It’s natural for me because it’s all things that I love. If it was something that I didn’t really care for, then it would actually be work,” he explained. “I love Belaire, the crew that we got, the team. I think this is one of the most exciting brands in the culture, the way we’re coming together from myself, DJ Khaled, Steve [Aoki], Dave East, the Migos. It makes it fun.”

“So when we get together and bust a bottle or two in the club, it’s like ‘Yo, let’s do a record.’ It only makes sense to shoot a video,” he continued. “Let’s have some fun with it. So that’s what this is right now. It’s just a cool day. Ross also teased that 2019 will be a big year for MMG and his fellow label mates Meek Mill and Wale. “I think that everybody knows what’s going on as far as our campaign for making sure Meek Mill gets his feet back on the streets,” he said.

“That’s a priority for myself, as well as putting the finishing touches on Port of Miami 2, which is gonna be huge,” the rapper promised. “Wale just released an incredible EP that really touched the streets in a special way. He’s cooking up his next project. So we actually got a lot of things going on.”