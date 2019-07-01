Where Is Roger Ailes’ Wife, Elizabeth Ailes, Today?

Roger Ailes, the disgraced Fox News chairman who died at age 77, was married to his third wife, Elizabeth Ailes at the time of his death.

Ailes’ wife, Elizabeth Ailes, confirmed her husband’s death in a statement on the Drudge Report, in which she also mentions the couple’s son, Zachary. Ailes, who resigned after a series of sexual harassment accusations and settlements, died after a fall at his home.

Roger Ailes’ story is now being resurrected in a new Showtime series called “The Loudest Voice.” The show, which is based on Gabriel Sherman’s 2014’s book “The Loudest Voice in the Room,” runs Sunday, 10 EDT/PDT. That all has some people wondering what happened to Elizabeth Ailes after her husband’s death.

Here’s what you need to know about where Elizabeth Ailes today:

Elizabeth Ailes Refused to Participate in the Showtime Series

Ailes’ wife, who is also known as Beth Ailes, did not participate in the Showtime series. The actress Sienna Miller plays Beth Ailes. She appears in the first episode of the show as his girlfriend, then known as Elizabeth Tilson. She was working at CNBC but he tried to get her to come to Fox News, according to Esquire.

According to Esquire, Elizabeth Ailes has largely avoided public life since her husband died, giving no interviews, and only releasing a few statements. A Twitter page in her name indicates that she spends time in Palm Beach, Florida.

Sienna Miller spoke about Beth Ailes in an interview with NPR.

Roger Ailes “left the vast majority of his reported $100 million fortune in a trust for his wife Elizabeth Tilson and (then) 17-year-old son Zachary,” Daily Mail reported, adding that she “inherits control of the large family property portfolio.” Among the residences they owned at the time of his death: A Palm Beach mansion worth $36 million. At age 36, Zachary will assume control of the state, although his mother will continue to receive income through it, the site reported.

“The producers had, and people had, and I knew that she was not willing to cooperate because I think it’s a very personal story,” she said, according to WAMU. “I think obviously in light of all the harassment issues that happened just before he died, and in light of the fact that he so recently died, I think it’s probably too raw. I can understand why she wouldn’t want to be complicit in telling this story.”

An unverified Twitter page in Elizabeth Ailes’ name shared a tribute to Ailes on the two-year anniversary of his death. “Remembering Roger who died two years ago today. Love is eternal. Rest in peace dear Roger,” it reads.

Remembering Roger who died two years ago today. Love is eternal. Rest in peace dear Roger pic.twitter.com/UJHh72hgVv — ELIZABETH AILES (@ELIZABETH_AILES) May 18, 2019

Other recent posts on the page say things like, “Enjoying a safe and peaceful Memorial Day thanks to our military servicemen and women. God bless those who have given their lives in the line of duty for our country. We will never forget” and “Another Gorgeous Palm Beach Sunrise 💗.”

Happiness is lying in the hammock by the ocean with Ghost🌴💕 pic.twitter.com/oDVBa5Lomo — ELIZABETH AILES (@ELIZABETH_AILES) June 26, 2019

This is the pinned tweet on that account. It dates to 2015.

The page also contains old posts showing the couple’s son.

Miller theorized to NPR: “I think that he was very able and adept at managing to separate his work life, and his extracurricular [sexual] activity, and his home life. And I think at home he was a very devoted and extremely loving husband. I think as things start to unravel inevitably Beth started to unravel, and that’s understandable. But she still stood by him to the very end.”

Elizabeth Ailes Has Called Roger a Patriot & Said His Death Left her Heartbroken

Despite the repeated allegations that Ailes subjected women to unwanted sexual advances during his career at Fox News, which he built from scratch in 1996, Ailes’ wife, Elizabeth Tilson, remained at his side.

She announced his death in a statement on the Drudge Report website, calling Ailes a “patriot” whose life should be celebrated.

“I am profoundly sad and heartbroken to report that my husband, Roger Ailes, passed away this morning,” Elizabeth Ailes wrote on May 18.

“Roger was a loving husband to me, to his son Zachary, and a loyal friend to many. He was also a patriot, profoundly grateful to live in a country that gave him so much opportunity to work hard, to rise—and to give back. During a career that stretched over more than five decades, his work in entertainment, in politics, and in news affected the lives of many millions. And so even as we mourn his death, we celebrate his life…”

Elizabeth and Zachary Ailes had a child together, Zachary, who was 17-years-old when his dad died. He was born on New Year’s Day 2000. In the book Roger Ailes Off Camera, Ailes said he wants “Zac to know me” since he never really knew his father.

According to Vanity Fair, “Since Zac was four, Ailes has been putting things away for him in memory boxes; there are now nine, stuffed with mementos, personal notes, photos, and messages from Ailes to his son. They are meant to be opened when Ailes is gone.”

The box contained random memorabilia, reports Vanity Fair.

When Ailes married Elizabeth, she was “a 37-year-old producer who had worked for him at CNBC,” reports New York Magazine. He was then 59. His net worth was estimated at more than $100 million.