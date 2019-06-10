Ryan Edwards’ Family & Kids: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ryan Edwards, star of MTV’s hit reality series Teen Mom: OG, has been married to wife Mackenzie Standifer since May, 2017. The couple shares a son together, while Edwards has another child named Bentley from a previous relationship with Teen Mom star Maci Bookout, and Standifer has a child from a previous marriage.

Edwards and Standifer recently decided to re-join the cast of Teen Mom: OG after reports surfaced that the two needed some extra income. Here’s what you need to know about Edwards’ family and children:

1. Edwards & Standifer Married in May 2017 & Share One Child Together, a Son Named Jagger

Edwards and Standifer tied the knot in May, 2017 at a small courthouse ceremony. The two celebrated a mini-wedding reception with family and friends a few months later, although their elopement ceremony was very quaint and private.

Standifer is also mom to son Hudson from a previous marriage, while Edwards shares Bentley with his ex-girlfriend Maci Bookout.

2. Standifer Was Married Before She Met Edwards & Often Posts Pictures of Their Family of 5 on Instagram

Standifer reportedly takes on her role as a step-mother to Bentley very seriously and often shares pictures of their little blended family on social media. Her Instagram page is filled with pictures of all three of the children and the adventures that the family takes together, including enjoying the nice weather, fun Christmas photo shoots and spending time out on the water.

Standifer was married to a man named Zachary Stephens for three years before she met Edwards; Radar Online reports that she filed for divorce on July 13, 2016. According to court papers from the Hamilton County Courthouse in Tennessee on Radar, the documents state that:

Plaintiff charges that Defendant has been guilty of inappropriate marital conduct toward Plaintiff as renders cohabitation unsafe and improper. Plaintiff charges that irreconcilable differences has arisen and exist between the parties.

3. Edwards Appeared to Be Under The Influence While Driving to His Wedding Ceremony With Standifer

Edwards has a long history with substance abuse and has had a few stints in rehab in the past. His issues with drug addiction have been extensively documented on the show for several years, and People reports that Edwards was spending upwards of $10,000 a week on drugs in 2017.

Edwards put himself and Standifer at risk when he allegedly drove the couple to their wedding while under the influence. In the video above, Edwards appears to be nodding off while driving, before Standifer takes control of the wheel.

When the episode with this footage aired, MTV released a statement to Us Weekly, which read, “MTV does not condone driving under the influence. Ryan’s erratic behavior was due to actions that he took without anyone’s prior knowledge.”

4. He & Ex-Fiance Maci Bookout Have a Rocky Relationship & Bookout Took Out a Restraining Order on Edwards Recently

Edwards shares 10-year-old Bentley with ex-girlfriend Maci Bookout. The then-couple first appeared on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant in 2009, before being cast on Teen Mom later that same year. Edwards and Bookout have had a rocky relationship over the last decade, and Standifer even accused Bookout of being the reason Edwards has an issue with drug abuse.

The last time the two communicated, Bookout was forced to take out a protective order for her family due to violent threats he made, including threatening to show up at her house and take her son and to hurt her if she didn’t answer the phone. According to E! News, Bookout also claimed Edwards had showed up at her son’s baseball game under the influence of heroin in the past and started fights with her.

5. He & Standifer Are Re-Joining The Cast of Teen Mom: OG

Standifer and Edwards actually quit Teen Mom: OG following one of Edwards’ stints in rehab, although reports have surfaced in the last few days that the couple has signed back on to the MTV reality series. Edwards and Standifer announced that they quit the series in July 2018 because they claimed the network didn’t want to show him as a recovering addict, Radar reports.

According to Radar, the couple returned to the series because they needed the money, and a source close to the family told Radar that they were currently living with Edwards’ parents while they worked to get back on their feet.

