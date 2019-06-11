Ryan Edwards & Wife MacKenzie’s Relationship With Maci Bookout

Maci Bookout hasn’t had the easiest time dealing with her ex Ryan Edwards, who is the father of her first-born son, Bentley. Previously on Teen Mom OG, Edwards was shown driving under the influence on his wedding day to wife MacKenzie Standifer (pictured above). His drug issues ended up being addressed on the show as well. And soon after, he and Standifer quit the show. But, the two are not gone for good.

Edwards has dealt with rehab, cheating rumors, and being arrested on multiple occasions but he is finally back with his family. Unfortunately, amidst all his legal and drug issues, his relationship with ex Bookout and her husband, Taylor McKinney, was damaged.

With Edwards and Standifer quitting Teen Mom OG, fans may wonder what made them return. According to OK Magazine, the two were running low on money and that’s why they decided to film again. The couple is also saving money by reportedly living with Edwards’ parents, Jen & Larry.

In recent months, there were rumors that Edwards and his wife were getting divorced but Standifer addressed the split rumors on Instagram, according to Pop Culture. After all of their issues, Standifer defended staying with her husband, writing, “God has blessed me with the most caring husband and kids. It’s hard to be vulnerable and it means so much to have them in my corner. Don’t give up on love. It’s real. It breaks walls that have been build out of stone. Thankful for a man who accepts me for who I am and what I have been through and supports me even when I feel broken. As much as I have been there for him, he’s been there for me 10x over.”

When Bookout first discussed Edwards’ drug problems on Teen Mom OG, his family appeared to feel betrayed. And, this season on Teen Mom OG, Bookout has to deal with Edwards’ continued issues and arrests. Bookout said that it was not only difficult for her and son Bentley, but for her husband as well. According to E! News, Bookout revealed that, “I think for him it was a little confusing from a standpoint of Taylor is very protective and so knowing that Bentley is being affected and his wife is being affected … angry isn’t the right word but like, ‘Oh my gosh! I’m so frustrated because I can’t do anything about this person who is impacting my family in not a good way and there’s nothing I can do about it.’

She continued, “But through therapy and counseling, him understanding that when I’m talking about it or being affected by it, it’s okay for him to not do anything but just be there and that’s helped a lot.”

While Bookout and Edwards may not be hanging out together, it sounds like things are going better when it comes to their co-parenting relationship. At one point, Bookout even had a restraining order against Edwards, according to Cafe Mom.

Tune in to MTV on Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT to see how things go for Bookout and her family on Teen Mom OG season 8.