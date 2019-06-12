Ryan Hurd, Maren Morris’ Husband: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ryan Hurd is a country singer, songwriter and the husband of singer/songwriter/producer Maren Morris.

Morris has recently been in the spotlight because of her decision to pose topless for Playboy. Morris responded to backlash over the controversy with an Instagram story of one of the photos from her shoot.

“Thing thing about me is, I make music for myself. I learned later that it touches others, which is the most wonderful byproduct of a songwiter’s [sic] calling,” Morris captioned her photo. “Some can slut-shame me for my lyrics about sex, and you can put me in your little box, but I just want to live and love. I recently accepted myself and will put these photos in a frame because I’ll never have this moment back.”

Both Hurd and Morris are considered to be rising stars within the country music genre.

Hurd, 32, is from Kalamazoo, Michigan and he currently lives in Nashville.

1. Hurd Has Written Songs for Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, Lady Antebellum, Dierks Bentley & Many Others

According to Hurd’s website, the rising country music star has written for the likes of Luke Bryan, Jake Owen, Tim McGraw and Rascal Flatts just to name a few.

Hurd wrote Blake Shelton’s number one hit “Lonely Tonight” which features singer Ashley Monroe. The track topped Billboard’s charts in 2015.

Hurd built quite the impressive resume before he launched his own singing career with his debut single “Love In a Bar,” which was apparently influenced by his current wife, Morris.

Hurd released his first EP in April 2017.

2. Hurd Was Featured on Rolling Stone’s 2016 Country ‘Artists You Need to Know’

All throughout the mid-2010s Hurd was making a name for himself in Nashville. A time where this was evident was in 2016 when he was featured on Rolling Stone’s 2016 country “Artists You Need to Know.”

The magazine famous for music and culture news deemed Hurd as “A raspier Dierks Bentley with the attitude (and hair) of the Cadillac Three’s Jaren Johnston.”

The magazine praised Hurd’s diverse style of country music mentioning his four-song EP Panaorama.

“As a relatively new songwriter in Nashville from the rather un-country Kalamazoo, Michigan, Hurd is sought after for his diversity, something that comes through loud and clear on his debut four-song EP Panorama — which was supposed to have a fifth, until Bentley decided to cut it instead,” the feature piece on Hurd reads.

Hurd told the magazine he is aware of his versatility diversity as an artist but hopes people can just enjoy his music for what it is.

“It might seem difficult to separate my artist and my writing career,” he told Rolling Stone, “but for me, it’s just music.”

3. Hurd Was on CMT’s ‘Listen Up’ List for 2016

Rolling Stone wasn’t the only outlet to give props to Hurd in 2016. Country Music Television also praised Morris’ husband for his up-and-coming talents in their “Listen Up” list for 2016.

Hurd was one of the emerging stars recognized by CMT for their “Listen Up Campain.” Some of the other rising stars mentioned during the social media blitz include Aubrie Sellers, Chris Lane, Steve Moakler and his wife Maren Morris.

In 2016, CMT followed these artists throughout their year profiling them and covering their music and their lives.

“CMT takes this franchise to the next level by following each artist’s journey throughout the year and supporting on all CMT platforms,” CMT said in a statement regarding their 2016 “Listen Up” campaign.

4. Hurd & Morris Were Friends for Years before They Started Dating

According to People, Hurd and Morris met years before they started dating. Both were songwriters at the time they met.

The two worked together on several projects before they started dating, per People.

“We had been friends for only a couple of years, but there was always this writing chemistry in the room, and eventually, the timing of it was undeniable. We had such a foundation built off writing so many songs over the years that we were like, ‘Why are we avoiding this?’” Morris said.

Morris and Hurd have exploded on the country music scene, especially Morris. Her breakthrough album, Hero secured her four 2017 Grammy nominations – including Best New Artist.

5. Hurd & Morris Have Tim McGraw to Thank for Their Relationship

One of Hurd and Morris’ first writing projects turned into Tim McGraw’s “Last Turn Home,” according to People.

“We were both at different publishing companies, and our publishers’ job is to fill our calendars up, so they just randomly put us together on a write one day,” Morris said.

Their relationship blossomed from there, as the two immediately recognized the chemistry they had.

“It was the start of a wonderful writing relationship,” Morris told People. “It’s one of my favorite songs that we’ve ever been a part of. It’s just crazy to look back on that moment where we were both just songwriters, solely, and that song has held so much weight over the years. The meaning behind the song actually means more now to me and Ryan, in a weird way — years later, it sort of hit us what the song meant.”

Who knew Tim McGraw would be behind country music’s most desired relationship. Probably a few people knew, but nonetheless, these two have been going strong ever since that first sesh.