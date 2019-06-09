Scott Disick and Girlfriend Sofia Richie Are Not Engaged Despite Rumors

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian may have three kids together, but they haven’t been dating for years. In fact, they’ve both been in relationships with other people, off and on. Disick and his long-term girlfriend, Sofia Richie, are currently still together, and their relationship is discussed on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. It actually causes a bit of a stir when Kardashian’s sister, Kim, sees a photo of Disick sitting in between his ex and current girlfriend, on a trip to Mexico.

Momager Kris Jenner’s reaction to the photo is, “To be honest, it’s a little confusing. Kourtney and Scott and Sofia on vacation together … My fear is that she can’t make up her mind. She can’t pick a paint color, that takes months. I’m just saying—because of her indecisiveness—it’s going to bite her in the ass. And, she’s gonna be the one deciding way too late that she is in love with Scott and wants to spend the rest of her life with Scott.” According to Kourtney Kardashian, herself, she is fully supportive of Disick and Richie’s relationship, as reported by Elle. And, the situation seems to have evolved into an amicable co-parenting relationship.

According to ET Online, Disick told Kardashian that, “I’m not gonna make our kids miss out on things just because we couldn’t figure out how to be a couple.” And, a few weeks after the Mexico trip together, Kardashian spoke with Paper Magazine, calling her relationship with Disick and Richie one of her biggest accomplishments. She revealed, “[That’s] probably the thing I’m most proud of. I don’t think we’ll go on every trip together, but I love that I’m invited.”

As for how Richie may feel, Disick previously said on KUWTK that Richie told him she would never interfere with his family, as long as he just keeps her in the loop. Kardashian’s sister, Khloe, said that she felt that was very mature of Richie.

When it comes to Disick and Kardashian’s past, the two never married, but, recently, there have been rumors he and Richie have been talking about getting engaged. According to Us Weekly, a source said that Disick and Richie “have talked seriously about getting engaged. It’s a real possibility. As it is now, Sofia and Scott look at each other as life partners.” The source also commented on Kardashian’s alleged take on the idea of the couple getting engaged, saying that Kardashian is “not only unbothered by the idea of them getting engaged, they’d [even] have her full support … Sofia is really so good with his kids and she has a good friendship and relationship with Kourtney.”

A source has also told People that when it comes to the trio, “They spend a ton of time together, and Kourtney is comfortable with Sofia around the kids. Scott and Kourtney have gotten along really well for a long time. It’s not only the family trips but dinners, celebrations, etc. They spend time together with Sofia and it isn’t weird.”

These three are definitely a great example of co-parenting goals.