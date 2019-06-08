‘SMothered’ Season Premiere Cast Spoilers

SMothered, TLC’s newest reality series that centers around four mother-daughter pairs that give another meaning to the saying “how close is too close,” airs Sunday, June 9 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.

TLC’s official series description for the show reads “If you thought you knew what the phrase ‘Like Mother, Like Daughter’ meant, just wait until TLC’s new family series sMothered, which follows four outrageous mother/daughter duos who take their bonds to the extreme!”

Here’s what we know about the cast of the new reality series:

Dawn and Cher

Dawn, 59, and Cher, 28, live in Florida and the two keep in daily contact, often calling each other multiple times a day to check up on one another, according to the New York Post.

Fans might recognize Cher, who starred on MTV’s My Super Sweet 16 back in 2007. The mother-daughter duo consider each other best friends and “twins,” although Cher is apparently keeping her pregnancy a secret from her mother, according to the synopsis for the first episode. Cher wants to tell her mother because the two are so close, but her husband wants to tell the entire family together, which has Cher considering whether she should betray her husband’s trust and tell her mother, or keep the news from Dawn, which could cause issues between her and her “best friend.”

Sunhe and Angelica

Sunhe, 50, and Angelica, 30, probably have the most outrageous relationship on the show, considering the two still share a bed and bathe in each other’s bathwater (the two consider it an “act of trust” to share the same bathwater). However, Angelica is in a long-term, committed relationship, and her boyfriend wants to take things to the next level, although it doesn’t look like Sunhe is ready to let her daughter go just yet.

“She is the love of my life,” Sunhe says. “If I could find a man version of Angelica, I could marry them in a heartbeat.”

Sandra and Mariah

Sandra, 44, and her 20-year-old daughter Maria are attached at the hip. Maria is even planning on taking her mother with to celebrate her 21st birthday in Las Vegas, despite her friends being uncomfortable with Sandra and her attachment to her daughter, which makes them uneasy.

In the video above, Sandra takes Maria to get lip fillers for her birthday present, but her gift ends up backfiring when Maria’s lips swell up abnormally large.

Kathy and Cristina

Kathy, 59, and Cristina, 33, call themselves “trashy Italians,” according to the New York Post, and the two live just five houses away from each other. Kathy helps Cristina babysit her children while her husband works, so the mother-and-daughter pair jokingly refer to each other as “husbands.”

Cristina’s father and sister don’t understand their relationship and feel the two are too close, while Kathy and Cristina actually start to butt heads because they spend so much time together.

Tune in Sunday at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT for the series premiere of SMothered, only on TLC.

READ NEXT: How to Watch TLC’s ‘SMothered’ Season Premiere Online