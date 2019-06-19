What Time Is Southern Charm on TV Tonight?

Southern Charm has a new time slot on Bravo, with tonight’s episode, titled “A Salt and Battery,” airing at 9/8c on Bravo. The episode’s description reads “To get Austen’s mind off his ex, the boys rent an RV, and head to the great outdoors. Chelsea steps up her hair game, Eliza tries to mend friendships, and Cam finally asks for help with Palmer. Meanwhile, Kathryn and Danni’s friendship is at an icy standstill.”

The show, which normally airs at 8/7c, was moved to a later time slow due to Bravo moving Real Housewives of New York from Wednesday nights to Thursday nights.

The hit reality series follows main cast members Craig Conover, Kathryn Dennis, Cameran Eubank, Austen Kroll, Chelsea Meissner, Shep Rose, and Eliza Limehouse as they navigate the ups and downs of their everyday lives and careers in Charleston. Check out Bravo’s season 6 synopsis below:

This season on Southern Charm, Kathryn looks to take her place at the top of the social hierarchy, next to the matriarch of Charleston, Patricia; while managing a new house, new boyfriend and new sense of self. Cameran accepts her life as a mother and struggles to find a work-life balance that allows her to keep her edge. Craig has a renewed sense of self and hires a personal assistant to keep him on track. Austen is in a new relationship with Madison, and working on getting his beer distributed in Charleston. Shep, skeptical of Austen’s new relationship, is still flying solo but learning the art of responsibility by becoming a puppy dad to a new dog, aptly named Little Craig. Chelsea settled down with a long-distance boyfriend and renovated her new house on James Island. Naomie has a new relationship and began her own company. Eliza works to find her place in the group, especially when her past alliances come into light.

Thomas Ravenel, one of the original cast members, is noticeably absent this season after the network made the decision to cut ties with the reality star. In September last year, the former politician was arrested for assault and battery after a warrant was issued regarding an alleged incident in 2015 with his former nanny. Ravenel was “arrested and charged with assault and battery in the second degree, stemming from the alleged rape” and is waiting for trial, according to Entertainment Tonight. Bravo confirmed he will no longer be part of the cast on September 25.

A source told Us Weekly that the network approached Ravenel’s on-off girlfriend Ashley Jacobs about appearing on season 6, but she declined. “They weren’t specific about what her role would be since she doesn’t have a lot of people to film with. They wanted Ashley to work her way back into the friend circle, but there was just no guarantee that that would happen,” the source explains. “Of course everyone wants to see Ashley talk to Kathryn. Ashley was in talks with Bravo and the producers, but didn’t feel like she could represent herself well enough with the way it was being presented to her.”

Tune in tonight at the new time slot of 9/8c to catch Southern Charm, only on Bravo.

