Spiderman: Far From Home Spoilers: Plot Leaked on Wikipedia

Spiderman: Far From Home premiered in Hollywood at the TCL Chinese Theatre on June 26, but it won’t be released to a wide audience until next Thursday night. This means Marvel fans are a week out from seeing the end of Phase 3.

With several reviews already pouring in, somebody from the preview audiences has already posted plot details on Wikipedia. These are unofficial, but the last time a MCU plot was spoiled for Avengers: Endgame, the synopsis was pretty accurate.

If you want to know more about the movie and don’t want any details revealed until next week, consider this a MAJOR WARNING for POTENTIAL SPOILERS. Emphasis on “potential.”

Let’s take a look at what the poster at Wikipedia states. Hey, at least it’s not Tom Holland’s fault this time…as far as we know.

Unofficial Plot Synopsis for Spiderman: Far From Home

The film starts almost immediately after the conclusion of Endgame. Per Wikipedia:

In Mexico, Nick Fury and Maria Hill encounter a storm revealed to be the Earth Elemental; outmatched in a fight, they are rescued by Quentin Beck. In New York City, the Midtown School of Science and Technology restarts its academic year to accommodate the students returning after the second Snap, referred to here as “the Blip”. The school organizes a two-week summer field trip to Europe. Peter Parker, still distraught after the death of Tony Stark, plans to capitalize on this and confess his growing feelings for classmate Michelle “MJ” Jones. He attends a fundraiser for the homeless, coordinated by his Aunt May. Parker disconnects a call from Fury during the event but leaves after being posed questions about Stark’s death. He abstains from carrying his Spider-Man suits to Europe to take a break and enjoy himself. In Venice, Italy, during the trip, Parker and his friends are among those attacked by the Water Elemental, which proceeds to wreak havoc on the city; Parker unsuccessfully attempts to battle it, but Beck arrives and destroys the creature. Fury sabotages Parker’s trip and gives him Stark’s glasses, which were meant for his successor. The glasses are equipped with the artificial intelligence E.D.I.T.H., which has access to all databases of Stark Industries, and can launch weapons at command. Beck claims that the Elementals were responsible for his family’s death and that he hails from a different reality, one among many in the Multiverse. Parker rejects Fury’s plea for help and rejoins his class, but Fury covertly redirects the school trip’s itinerary to Prague, where the Fire Elemental is projected to strike. It appears there at a carnival, but Beck, with Parker’s help, destroys it. Fury and Hill invite Parker and Beck to Berlin to discuss the formation of a new superhero team. Parker considers Beck worthy of being Stark’s successor and bequeaths him the E.D.I.T.H. glasses. MJ deduces Parker is Spider-Man and informs him of a projector she discovered that presents an image of the Air Elemental. The two realize Beck is a fraud. At a nearby pub, Beck — a former holographic-illusions specialist at Stark Industries who was fired for being unstable — thanks to his team of fellow ex-Stark employees. Beck and his allies attack Parker and MJ and retrieve the projector. Parker travels to Berlin and meets with Fury, only to realize that the version before him is an illusion created by Beck. Parker battles multiple illusions, and is ultimately hit by a train. Badly hurt and eventually getting bored, he falls asleep in a train car. Awakening in a jail cell in the Netherlands, he breaks out and contacts Happy Hogan. Hogan flies Parker to London and reveals a suit-manufacturing machine left behind by Stark, which Parker uses to synthesize a customized costume. In London, Beck, seeking to kill MJ for knowing he is fraudulent, orchestrates the Air Elemental. Parker breaks through the illusion using his “Peter-Tingle”, gains control of E.D.I.T.H., and defeats Beck, who is shot by a misfired gun and apparently dies. Parker returns to New York City and begins a relationship with MJ. In a mid-credits scene, J. Jonah Jameson, publisher of the Daily Bugle, blames Spider-Man for the Elementals’ attacks, broadcasting modified footage of the incident filmed and recorded by Beck in which he reveals that Parker is Spider-Man. In a post-credits scene, the Skrulls Talos and Soren are revealed to have been masquerading as Fury and Hill the whole time, assigned to impersonate them by the real Fury himself.

Here are the big takeaways:

Mysterio, aka Quentin Beck and played by Jake Gyllenhaal, has been portrayed as a hero coming from another dimension in some of the film’s trailers. Much like his character in the comics, though, this looks to be an illusion.

Spiderman looks to be stepping into the shoes of Tony Stark after the latter’s death in Endgame. Peter Parker inherits a lot of Stark’s technology and works with Stark’s former assistant Happy Hogan.

J.K. Simmons returns as Daily Bugle editor J. Jonah Jameson. He played the same character in the Sam Raimi/Tobey Maguire iterations of Spiderman, marking the first crossover of actors between the different cinematic versions of the character.

The Skrulls are back after their introduction in Captain Marvel. Does this spell a potential Skrull invasion for the next phase of Marvel villains?

Lots to take in here, but none of it is official until the movie is released next Thursday. Happy Web-Slinging!