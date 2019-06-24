Are Sumit & Jenny Still Together on ’90 Day Fiance’? Update

Sumit and Jenny star on the TLC series 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. While their relationship got off to a rocky start due, the couple are still together and are living in the city of Gurgaon, which is two hours outside of Delhi.

Fans of the series were skeptical of Sumit and Jenny’s relationship when they first appeared. This was largely due to Sumit’s dishonesty. He initially made contact with Jenny on Facebook, where he was going under the alias “Michael Jones.” While the two hit it off, Sumit did not reveal his true identity until several years into their relationship. Nevertheless, Jenny forgave him and agreed to leave her family behind to move to India.

Sumit & Jenny Are Still Together & Living In the City of Gurgaon

“You know, what you do for love, sometimes, is unbelievable,” she told the cameras. “I think that everyone is entitled to happiness … I didn’t really think I would find love again, to tell you the truth… I was married for 15 years, Everything was fine as far as I knew, so when I found out he was leaving me for somebody else, that was a huge blow to my self-esteem. And after my divorce, life was scary.”

The couple also turned heads with their decision to keep their romance a secret. Jenny did not tell her children about Sumit until shortly before her flight to India. “I never told you guys this ’cause I didn’t really want to talk about it,” she explained. “But early on he actually didn’t tell me who he really was exactly.” Sumit was similarly reluctant to tell his parents.

Many Fans Were Skeptical That They Would Stay Together

“I’m getting married with Jenny,” he told a group of friends. “I’m not gonna inform my parents.” It isn’t difficult to see why, as Sumit’s mother criticizes Jenny when she arrives and tells her son that either she or Jenny will have to leave the house. After the initial domestic strife, another complication arose in the form of finances.

Jenny wasn’t able to receive social security payments from the United States government once she gives up American citizenship, and she only had $6,000 in savings when she decided to move to India. “As soon as I get to India, we have to get married so I can apply for a work visa and wait for it to get approved,” she said during the series. “I have to get a job. I need to hit the ground running.”

Jenny Regularly Posts Photos of Her & Sumit on Instagram

Despite their many struggles, Sumit and Jenny appear to be happy together. Jenny posts tons of photos on her Instagram, and her profile pic sees them cuddling up to one another. Jenny does have to come back the the U.S. periodically, as fans noticed that some of her uploads originated from the U.S. and questioned whether she and Sumit had split up.

She assured them that they are still together, and that she merely has to make trips back home once in a while. “Have to leave the country every 180 days. So stupid,” she wrote.