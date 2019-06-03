SYTYCD 2019 Contestants: Who Made It Through Tonight LIVE

So You Think You Can Dance returns tonight on FOX. The dancing competition will bring a crop of talented contestants to the stage in the hopes that one of them will take home the grand prize of $250,000. But which contestants will make it through the season premiere? We will provide live updates and spoilers once the premiere goes live at 9/8c, but until then, here’s a rundown of the contestants:

Stephanie and Ezra Sosa are two siblings who will show off their coordinated dance moves tonight. The siblings told Desert News that they grew up watching SYTYCD and have been eager to prove themselves on a national stage. “Every Monday night, we’d always watch the show,” Ezra said. “It was like Super Bowl Sundays.” Stephanie previously auditioned for the show but was cut in a surprise round.

Stephanie & Ezra Sosa Will Be Auditioning as a Team During Tonight’s Episode

“That history with the show made her both more prepared and more nervous for this year’s audition,” she explained when asked about the audition process. “It was a little bit more nerve-wracking. I knew that going back I needed to be stronger, or they probably wouldn’t take me.” She and Ezra auditioned as duo this time, and the latter said that it was an amazing experience to be around other talented performers. “I really enjoyed … the dancers’ energy, being able to watch the other contestants and being able to root for other people,” he said.

Stephanie said that she wants to be a role model for any young girls who may be watching their audition. “I just want to be a voice amongst all the girls … that you can do anything if you work hard and put your mind to it,” she revealed. “Doing great in the competition would be so awesome, but I just want to be a light in the dark.”

Host Cat Deeley Said That Some of the Season 16 Contestants Left Her ‘In Awe’

SYTYCD host Cat Deeley talked to the Los Angeles Times about season 16 and how she was impressed by many of the contestants. “I’ve been asked that question loads of times, ‘Can you dance?’ And I can’t,” she said. “[I’m] completely uncoordinated. But that doesn’t make me not appreciate it when somebody does, and someone does it so brilliantly. I mean, they’re like Greek gods, some of these kids. They just do some of the most incredible things and my mind explodes. I get goose pimples and chills and still — 14 years in — I get quite emotional about it.”

Deeley also said that the kids who perform often leave her in awe, despite having hosted the show for over a decade. “It’s not very often you get to do a job you love, and I go to work and I absolutely love it,” she explained. “I love the people I work with. I thoroughly enjoy the show. I hope it comes across how much I do enjoy it. And also, I love what the kids can do. I’m always amazed and in awe.”