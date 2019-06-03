‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Season 16 Premiere Time & Channel

So You Think You Can Dance returns tonight on FOX. The dancing competition airs its season 16 premiere at 9/8c, which sees “contestants compete for America’s votes and are eliminated until a winner is named on the season finale.” The winner receives a cash prize of $250,000 and the title of America’s Favorite Dancer.

The season will feature two new judges in former contestant Dominic “D-trix” Sandoval and legendary choreographer Laurieann Gibson. The latter is best known for her work with pop musicians like Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys and Michael Jackson. Gibson recently talked to Dance Network about joining the panel, and why she’s excited to offer her expertise.

‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Premieres Monday at 9/8c on FOX

“[This job] gives me purpose and the chance to give back to so many younger versions of myself that need to really know I’ve walked the walk and I’ve talked that talk,” she said. “When every door closed, I found a way to bust it down. If anyone tried to tell you that they are not [worthy], [I hope] something in what I said will begin to take root.” Gibson and “D-trix” will be joining returning judges Mary Murphy and Nigel Lythgoe.

Lythgoe, who is also an executive producer, released a statement voicing his enthusiasm when the show got picked up for another season. “I am thrilled that we have been picked up by FOX for season 16 of So You Think You Can Dance,” he wrote. “This allows us to shine the spotlight once again on the incredible choreographic and dance talent across the United States as we search for America’s favorite dancer.”

Dominic ‘D-trix’ Sandoval & Laurieann Gibson Have Been Added as Judges

In a separate interview with MUSE TV, Lythgoe told fans that they should expect the best season of So You Think You Can Dance. “Each season — and we say this every season — that this is better than the season before,” he explained. “It’s because I think the dancers have learned by watching the different shows what is required of them and they just train in that and get better and better.”

Murphy was a judge who was absent from seasons 12 and 13, only to return for season 14. “It was really cool to know that you’re missed,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “When you’re in a show for so long, there are self-doubts, and you sometimes wonder, ‘Am I saying the right thing? Am I too loud?’ I always have to push those self-doubts away and be who I am.”

Season 16 will kick off with the auditions for the first few episodes and then move into Academy Week. Over the course of the season, Hollywood Life teases that the contestants will show off their skills in a variety of different dance styles; including contemporary, tap, hip-hop, ballroom, animation, and breaking.