Tamica Lee & Barry Smith on ‘Sothern Charm New Orleans’

Tamica Lee and her husband Barry Smith are working through their relationship on Southern Charm: New Orleans. The couple are still together after experiencing some drama last season, and Tamica has spoken at length about her husband and what fans should expect from them this time around.

During a recent NOLA interview, Tamica spoke about some of their past disagreements and how they impacted the relationship. One such disagreement from season one was when Barry sat her down and had an intimate conversation about what he felt was her neglect of their children Hunter and Rani. “That was a real moment. That was not manufactured by a camera or TV,” she said. “I heard him. My marriage is super important to me. We’ve been together 12 years. When your husband tells you to chill the f**k out, you listen.”

Tamica & Barry Have Been Married for a Decade & Have 2 Children

Tamica also told the Daily Dish that the stress of last season led to them taking an extended break in the bedroom. “I was tired. I was going through so much at that time with work and everything and filming. I was just like, ‘Stop it,'” she explained. “Unless anybody’s been with anybody for 15 years, don’t give me advice on my sex life, because with two kids in the house, 15 years of being together, my God, you just go through peaks and valleys.” Despite their brief hiatus, Tamica said they feel closer to one another than ever. “I’m obsessed with that man. He’s hot,” she later gushed. “We’re getting it in.”

In addition to starring on Southern Charm, Tamica is an entertainment reporter, and Barry is an entrepreneur and fitness guru who is known for training the who’s who of NOLA. Speaking with the Grio, Barry talked about their TV fame and how it has led to them being treated by African American viewers. “People are just so stuck into this stereotypical idea of a Black families as if Black people can’t have money or be successful,” he said. “They buy into the notion that we are supposed to be living paycheck to paycheck or struggling financially and that’s not the reality for everyone just because they’re Black.”

Barry Smith Is Best Known for Being an Entrepreneur & Fitness Guru

“Barry and I are a team and we do what we do for our family because everybody hates on us and throws shade and its really more from Black people than white people,” Tamica added. “I get it a lot just for being a Black woman who is doing what I am doing. I don’t care.”

As for what this season has in store for fans, Tamica promises that they’ll be entertained. “It’s a shocking season. Just when you think you have it figured out, oh, no, you don’t,” she teased. “Every relationship in the beginning is different in the end. It’s real life. It’s my real friends. That’s the struggle of it. We are real friends, and real stuff has been said. It’s taught me a lot about myself. I recommend everybody do a reality show, because you find out a lot about yourself.”