Taylor Swift & Katy Perry Make ‘Peace’ Pact Over Chocolate Chip Cookies

On Tuesday, shaking the pop world with a message of peace, Katy Perry posted a cryptic picture of a plate of chocolate chip cookies decorated with red lettering that read “Peace at Last,” and shocking fans around the globed, tagged longtime rival Taylor Swift.

Perry geo-tagged the post at “Let’s Be Friends,” and captioned the photo “feels good” with an orange heart emoji. The “Never Really Happened” singer also posted the message to her 108 million fans on Twitter, which sent users wild with speculation as to what this message actually means.

Did Swift makes these cookies from scratch? Did she bake them alongside Perry? And most importantly, does this mean that a future collaboration between the two pop stars is on the horizon?

Both artists have recently released to singles and if they’re drumming up publicity for their respective upcoming album, a collaboration between the two would be epic. If merely a picture posted on Perry’s Instagram where Swift is tagged sends fans into a tailspin, debuting a duet would be epic, and bring world peace between Swift Nation and Katy-Cats.

Confirming the two have made amends, Swift liked Perry’s post, which for their fans means it’s truly the beginning of a new era.

Swift, 29, is famous for sending out cryptic messages when it comes to her music, so these “Peace at Last” cookies are getting the Internet’s close-up. As of now, there are no hints anywhere that either musician is planning a song entitled “Peace at Last,” but that’s not stopping die hard fans from going full 007 on this cookie post.

Eagle-eyed fans found an old photo of Taylor swift hanging out in the kitchen with her ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris, and the marble on her countertop appear to match the one featured in Perry’s photo. This means that these not only might’ve made these cookies together, but they baked them in Taylor’s home.

.@KatyPerry appears to be in @TaylorSwift13's kitchen, based on the photo she just posted on Instagram. 😱 pic.twitter.com/ul9JO0Ou4S — Katy Perry Press (@katyperrypress) June 12, 2019

Fans also found Perry’s use of an orange emoji heart to suspect, as it’s similar to the image seen in Swift’s “Me” music video, and in one her recent Instagram posts.

Y’all. We know and LOVE @katyperry and @taylorswift13 BFFship reboot. There have been a few spotted similarities between new album visuals….so, what this mean? 2:55?

Can’t spell #neverreallyover without #lover @taylornation13 #ts7theories pic.twitter.com/VNeCVXTMoV — make kindness your legacy ☮️💟 (@KatieJeanQueen) June 12, 2019

Wait! Taylor used orange heart in her France pic. Katy Just used orange heart in her peace at last cookies pic…what else is orange…the symbols/pin art for track 5! #TS7 #ts #taylorswift #katyperry — peppa.jac (@jaclynmanno) June 12, 2019

What this all adds up to? We’re not sure. But it appears two of the biggest stars in pop music have made peace, and we’re here for it.

