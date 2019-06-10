‘Teen Mom OG’ Season 8 Cast Spoilers

Teen Mom OG is back! The series returns for its eighth season on MTV, and with it are sure to be tons of excitement and drama between the cast members. Read on to learn more about the cast spoilers for season eight and what fans should expect.

The season eight trailer shows that married couple Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra are moving back in together after their 30-day trial separation. Elsewhere, Maci Bookout deals with the father of her son Bentley, Ryan Edwards, who’s home after a 90-day stint in rehab due to substance abuse. Ryan wants to meet with Maci to apologize but she’s not sure if she’s ready to accept his apology and mend their relationship.

Maci Will Struggle to Reconcile with Ryan Edwards During the Season 8 Premiere

“I’m not sure I’m at a place where I can keep my sh*t together,” Maci explains. “I’m so angry… There are two things you don’t f*ck with when it comes to me—my kids and my husband.” Maci also hinted at the emotional turmoil that will go on throughout the season when she posted photos of her son Bentley on Instagram. She said that him wrestling been a blessing especially as he “navigates through this hard season of life. A challenge, an emotional battle, an outlet, a pure mental & physical grind,” and is proud that Bentley has never given “anything less than 100%.”

Bristol Palin won’t be returning to the cast. In December, Palin took to Instagram to say that she was disappointed with the way that the series portrayed her. “If I cared what people thought of me, I wouldn’t be here today – let’s be real,” she wrote. “I’ve stood strong and held it down for my kids since day one. No matter how bad @teenmom tries to portray my ‘life’ ….. my babies, my family, my close friends – they know the TRUTH. I’m a pretty great mom, work my ass off, show up, and hustle everyday to give my kids a pretty great life.”

Bristol Palin Will Not Return to the Series After Debuting In Season 7

“@mtv doesn’t want to talk about faith, show work ethic, or juggling three kids alone, they don’t want to show the humble process of starting over after a divorce, building a career, or any real life issues,” Palin added. “All they want with my little segment each week is some fake fill-in Farrah Abraham/Jerry Springer BS, and it’s simply not true.” Other cast members like Maci and Amber Portwood said that they were caught off guard by Palin’s departure.

Conversely, Cheyenne Floyd will return after making her Teen Mom debut in season seven. “I am happy to be a part of the TMOG family and congratulate the moms on their 10 years,” she told In Touch. “It’s crazy that they have been telling their stories for 10 years and it’s a honor to have joined them.”