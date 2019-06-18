‘The 100’ Season 6 Episode 7 Spoilers: Predictions & Photos for ‘Nevermind’

A highly anticipated episode of The 100 airs tonight and fans are already speculating about what’s going to happen. Here are the top spoilers, leaks and predictions, including photos and videos for tonight’s new episode Nevermind.

Here are some photos released by The CW about tonight’s episode. The official photos don’t reveal too much, but they’re still interesting.

Looks like Bellamy is trying to play nice in order to keep the rest of his crew alive.

Clarke/Josephine is sporting new highlights in her hair.

In this sneak peek, we learn that Clarke is going to reunite with her dad tonight (in her mind, not in real life.)

We learned at the end of the episode last week that Clarke is still alive, but trapped by Josephine’s mind. Now she’s reuniting with her dad, and the last thing she remembers is dying.

Here’s a behind-the-scenes video for Nevermind.

This is amazing, because we know that Clarke loves to draw and apparently her mind-space is filled with drawings of scenes from her past. This includes drawings of Wells, Lexa, and Madi.

Below are “drawings” of when they first landed on Earth. That photo in the bottom left of the girl with her hands up is Octavia. Look at how much she’s changed. Clarke still remembers how she used to be.

And this is Wells. He used to be Clarke’s friend. She hasn’t forgotten about him, although he’s rarely mentioned in the show anymore.

This is likely referring to Lexa in battle.

And of course, the most beautiful drawing of all is of Madi, who is the center of Clarke’s heart.

But here Madi is captured and has a device put around her neck to control her.

This squirrel drawing is nice too.

And next is a scene from Nevermind:

Here we learn that the existing consciousness (Clarke’s) isn’t actually destroyed when a new consciousness is uploaded through the mind drive, but it’s shut into a “mindspace” room where it can’t escape and cause the brain to deteriorate. But in Clarke’s case, she was able to open a door in the mindspace. That’s going to create problems for her body and for Josephine.

Another theory is found in this photo:

Alert fans are paying attention to the red jacket on the person next to them, and they’re saying that jacket looks a lot like Monty’s from the pilot.

I agree, I think we’re going to see Monty tonight.

Some fans think that Clarke won’t escape or regain control of her body in this episode, but she’ll find a way to briefly signal that she’s still alive inside of Josephine. The prevailing theory is that Murphy will see her signal and he’ll be the one to alert the rest of the crew that she’s still alive.