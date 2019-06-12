Who Gets Eliminated on ‘The Amazing Race’ Tonight? 6/12

The Amazing Race continues tonight on CBS. The reality series will see the remaining teams duke it out to move closer to the grand prize, while one unlucky team will be sent packing. Which team will be eliminated? Who will get the boot during tonight’s episode? Read on for major SPOILERS related to episode nine.

Tonight’s episode is titled “Let’s Split!” and will see the six remaining teams travel from Switzerland to Croatia as they take on physically demanding tasks. There’s rumored to be drama between the teams as to who will get the earliest possible flight to Croatia, and Becca and Floyd do battle with Nicole and Victor for the last remaining tickets. Nicole and Victor are no stranger to drama, having previously bumped heads with Rachel and Elissa.

Chris Hammons & Bret LaBelle Are Eliminated During Tonight’s Episode

According to GoldDerby, it is the team comprised of Chris Hammons and Bret LaBelle who are the last to complete tonight’s challenge. They are eliminated and sent home, leaving five teams to compete in next week’s episode. Hammons and LaBelle are former Survivor contestants who proved themselves adept at various challenges throughout the season.

LaBelle, 44, previously said that the duo’s biggest challenge would be the speed and intensity of the challenges. “Our biggest competition will be the Racers because they have done it all before and we are new to the Race,” he told CBS. He also felt that his time on Survivor helped him get as far into the competition as he did. “Survivor taught me how to work with people and make alliances which [helped] us in the race to strategize with other teams.”

There Are 5 Teams Remaining – 4 ‘Big Brother’ Alumni & 1 ‘Survivor’ Alumni

Hammons, 40, shared a similar outlook on his past reality TV experience. “Survivor definitely helps prepare you for the The Amazing Race!,” he said. “You learn to be extremely adaptable on Survivor and I feel those skills are very necessary to overcome the challenges on The Amazing Race.” Hammons is an attorney who practices in his native Oklahoma.

The duo will join Rachel and Elissa, who were eliminated during last week’s episode in a tense U-Turn challenge. The latter discussed their elimination during a recent interview with Parade. “Rachel was super upset because she had never been eliminated from the race. She was embarrassed because she’s so competitive,” she revealed. “She told me going in, ‘I’m not doing this with you if we’re not going to win.’ But we were both there to win, and we thought we could win. We’re both super competitive and intelligent.”