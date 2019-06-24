The Bachelorette Elimination Tonight: Who Gets Sent Home? 6/24/2019

Episode 7 of The Bachelorette airs tonight at 8/7c on ABC. After a dramatic week last episode, during which Hannah Brown considered giving up on finding love on the reality series, her journey with the remaining 9 men continues in Riga, Latvia.

The official synopsis for episode 7 reads “Hannah takes her first one-on-one date bungee jumping; two rivals face off in a wrist wrestling competition; Hannah and a date learn about a Latvian spa ritual.”

Beware of spoilers below and STOP READING if you do not want to know what happens and who gets eliminated on episode 7 of The Bachelorette.

Before we get into elimination spoilers for tonight’s episode, it is worth pointing out that Reality Steve‘s episode-by-episode spoilers guide is currently one episode behind. The second half of last week’s episode featured a recap of the season so far, so we have not yet seen Hannah go on dates with her men in Latvia. Therefore, although Reality Steve said that viewers should expect Latvia eliminations to happen during episode 6, it appears that they will instead be happening at the end of tonight’s episode 7.

(SPOILER): Hannah on her group date today at the central market in Riga, Latvia. In the pic from left to right: Dustin, Dylan, Tyler C, Mike, and Connor S. pic.twitter.com/qoUroJZ6vb — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) April 10, 2019

According to Reality Steve, Dylan Barbour and Dustin Kendrick were eliminated in Latvia. Since a photograph provided to Reality Steve of Hannah’s Latvia group date shows Dylan and Dustin were both present for the group date, their elimination likely took place during a rose ceremony. The date consisted of shopping in town, and Tyler is predicted to have received the date rose.

Dylan Barbour and Dustin Kendrick haven’t gotten a whole lot of screen time this season, so it is not all that surprising to see them go. 24-year-old Dylan is a tech entrepreneur from San Diego who co-founded a charitable fitness app called Vizer with his cousin and loves basketball; Dustin is a 30-year-old real estate broker from Chicago who is the son of a single mom and pet dad to an English bulldog named Sophia.

This episode also features two one-on-one dates: a naked bungee-jumping date with Garrett and a fireworks and hot tub spa date with Peter. The promo for tonight’s episode teased that Garrett and Hannah’s date, in particular, will upset Luke P. and cause even more drama with him this season.

Tune in to new episodes of season 15 of The Bachelorette, Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.