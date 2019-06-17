Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette is past the halfway point, with only 9 men remaining on tonight’s episode. Episode 6 features another international trip for Brown and the guys, and with it comes more drama, dates, and another round of eliminations.

Beware of spoilers beyond this point, and stop reading if you do not want to know what happens and who gets eliminated on episode 6 of The Bachelorette.

Luke P.'s got us all confused. See what happens on #TheBachelorette TONIGHT at 8|7c on ABC! pic.twitter.com/iRtBdVyGXr — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) June 17, 2019

According to Reality Steve, after a week of dates in Latvia, Dustin Kendrick and Dylan Barbour are the two men sent home in episode 6.

Last week’s episode ended with the fate of Luke Parker and Hannah’s relationship very much up-in-the-air and Hannah expressing doubts about being able to give Luke P. a rose after their one-on-one (which she called her worst date); however, it appears that she ended up giving him a rose after all because Reality Steve says he was part of this week’s group date.

(SPOILER): Hannah on her group date today at the central market in Riga, Latvia. In the pic from left to right: Dustin, Dylan, Tyler C, Mike, and Connor S. pic.twitter.com/qoUroJZ6vb — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) April 10, 2019

Reality Steve also has photographic evidence that both Dustin and Dylan were on that group date, proof that they made it on the Latvia trip and were not eliminated while the group was still in Scotland. Luke P. is said to have also been on that date, but he is not visible in the spoiler photo provided to curious fans on Twitter.

This suggests that there was no rose ceremony in Scotland and that after her one-on-one with Luke, she decided to bring all 9 men to Latvia with her. If Reality Steve and his sources are correct, this would mean that the episode features one rose ceremony, at the end of the episode and the end of their time in Latvia, and that Dustin and Dylan are the only two eliminated from this week’s episode. This makes sense when paired with the episode’s official synopsis, which reads “Frustrated with the drama, a fresh start in Riga, Latvia, prompts Hannah to examine her relationships and decide whether she can continue.”

Dylan Barbour and Dustin Kendrick haven’t gotten a whole lot of screen time this season, so it is not all that surprising to see them go. 24-year-old Dylan is a tech entrepreneur from San Diego who co-founded a charitable fitness app called Vizer with his cousin and loves basketball; Dustin is a 30-year-old real estate broker from Chicago who is the son of a single mom and pet dad to an English bulldog named Sophia.

Although this speculation goes against current spoiler reports, it is, however, possible that a third man is sent home at the end of the night…

Beware of potential spoilers for episode 7 and beyond, and stop reading if you do not want to be clued in to what happens later in the season.

Sometimes we need @chrisbharrison to hold us while we cry. 😭#TheBachelorette is new TONIGHT at 8|7c on ABC! pic.twitter.com/26bg86zv8s — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) June 17, 2019

Reality Steve’s episode-by-episode spoilers guide says that Connor S. was eliminated without receiving a date during week 7. Since he reportedly wasn’t a part of the one-on-ones or the group date and Reality Steve is uncertain when during episode 7 he went home, there is a possibility that we’ll actually see Connor going home by the end of episode 6 along with Dustin and Dylan.

And if you’re still speculating that Luke P. could get eliminated at the start of tonight, there are photos linking him to Hannah later in the season. Even though it is weird that he is not included in the episode 6 group date spoiler photo, he does appear in photos taken from later into filming.

Tune in to season 15 of The Bachelorette, starring Hannah Brown, Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.