Who Gets Eliminated on ‘The Bachelorette’ Tonight? 6/11

The Bachelorette resumes tonight on ABC. As we get further into the season, Hannah Brown has the tricky task of picking which contestants go home and which could potentially sweep her off her feet. Read on for SPOILERS about which contestants get eliminated during episode 5 tonight.

Reality Steve reports that the men who get eliminated tonight are John Paul Jones and Matteo Valles. They are selected by Hannah and sent home along with Luke Stone, who decides to quit during tonight’s cocktail party. Stone calls out fellow contestant Luke Parker, calling him a “lying and manipulative piece of sh*t” and warning the other guys that he will “do anything to screw [them] over.” He then storms out.

John Paul Jones & Matteo Valles Are Eliminated During Tonight’s Episode

Stone also accused Luke Parker of being too rough during the rugby match and felt that he was out to hurt him. He said that it was uncalled for, and he felt that Hannah stuck up for Parker rather than listening to what he had to say. “You misinterpreted that situation completely! It makes me so angry that I had to sit in there with a woman that I really really like and defend myself over some garbage fed to her by some psychopath,” he said. I never wanna see you again in my life.”

Fans anticipated Stone’s elimination ever since footage of him kissing another woman surfaced online. The video was posted by Reality Steve with the caption, “(MINI SPOILER): Not that any of you thought Luke S. was winning this season, but here he is in a full on groping make out session at Hawthorne Club in DC two weeks ago. Posting since you can’t see who the girl is.” Check out the original tweet below.

Luke Stone Also Quits the Show During Tonight’s Cocktail Party & Storms Out

(MINI SPOILER): Not that any of you thought Luke S. was winning this season, but here he is in a full on groping make out session at Hawthorne Club in DC two weeks ago. Posting since you can’t see who the girl is. pic.twitter.com/mqGTlBQ6I7 — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) May 17, 2019

Conversely, one contestant who wows Hannah tonight is Mike Johnson. During tonight’s episode, Hannah takes him on a one-on-one date. The pair have explosive chemistry, and Hannah gushes about her attraction to Mike afterwards. “Mike couldn’t stop smiling when I called him to come with me,” she tells the camera. “Mike’s fun, funny and very handsome.” Hannah previously said that she was looking for a husband who was willing to travel, and she referenced this when discussing Mike.

“I love that he’s adventurous,” she continued. “I know the man that I want to be with is going to want to explore the world and I want to be a part of that.” According to NBC, Mike is 31 and works as a portfolio manager in San Antonio, Texas. In his profile, he says that he’s been to over 30 countries and describes himself as a “city boy who loves to get down and dirty.”