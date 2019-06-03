Tonight is an all-new episode of The Bachelorette, which means we’ll all be saying goodbye to a sad group of men.

Who gets eliminated on tonight’s episode? Read on, but beware of spoilers.

Matteo Valles and John Paul Jones are eliminated during tonight’s rose ceremony. Luke Stone eliminates himself before the rose ceremony even begins.

What do we know about John Paul Jones? The 24-year-old hails from Lanham, Maryland, where he’s a financial analyst. Under fun facts about John Paul Jones on his ABC bio, it reads, “When referring to John Paul Jones, always use his full name: John Paul Jones.” The bio also reveals that his favorite drink is champagne.

Matteo, meanwhile, is 25, and a management consultant from Atlanta. He grew up living in Austria and Kenya and all over the world. Matteo graduated from Georgia Tech with a degree in medical engineering. When he isn’t busy working, he’s a sperm donor, and has “helped create 114 children for all types of families.”

And why does Luke go home early on tonight’s episode? Apparently, during the group date, the boys play rugby, and things get heated between the two Lukes. At the cocktail party, Luke Stone says that he thinks Luke Parker was too rough during the match and was “out to hurt him”, in the words of Reality Steve. When he approaches Hannah, she ends up taking Parker’s side, so Stone eliminates himself from the show. It’s still unclear why Stone goes to such an extreme– and goes so far as to eliminate himself– on tonight’s episode, so we’ll have to watch to see how it all unravels.

And who does Hannah have her one on one with on tonight’s episode? Miss Alabama Hannah goes on a one-on-one with Tyler Cameron. Together, the pair go to a Jake Owen concert at the Jane Pickets Theater. Unsurprisingly, Tyler gets a rose at the end of the night.

Hannah has another one-on-one with Jed Wyatt. The two spend the day venturing through Boston, and even play a basketball game with two Boston Celtics, Terry Rozier and Jaylen Brown. They spent the night in Newport, Rhode Island, where they grab a meal at the Carey Mansion.

Next week, the cast and crew of The Bachelorette are headed to Scotland, where Hannah will have a one-on-one date with Luke Parker. He’s proven to be quite the controversial figure amongst the rest of the guys, so only time will tell how long Hannah’s willing to keep him around.

Be sure to tune into The Bachelorette tonight on ABC at 8pm ET/PT to see how it all goes down.