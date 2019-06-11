The Bachelorette Fantasy League Rules & Bracket Info So Far

There are only 15 men left on Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette which means we are nearly at the halfway point towards the big finale, and that things are getting intense for those are gambling in a fantasy league. And for those wondering how or if you and your friends can join a Bachelorette fantasy league at this point in the season, look no further.

To join a public league, download a bracket or jumpstart your own league to commission, click here. Every Bach bracket allows you to cheer for the contestant you like most and prove you know which direction the former Miss Alabama is leaning. To get started, you can create a log-in with ABC, or sign in using your Facebook or Twitter account.

Overall, the Bachelorette Fantasy Rules are very easy and super fun. Each week, League officials present those playing with hypothesis scenarios, (Who will be Hannah’s first kiss? Who will end up on the sky-diving one-on-one date?) and players set their lineup each week for what they think is most likely happen. The more guesses you get right, the, more points earned. Brackets lock each week the minute the east coast airing begins, so west coast players can’t cheat.

The Advanced points grid for The Bachelorette Season 15 is as follows:

5 POINTS (Earned once by one contestant per season)

First contestant to mention their pet to Hannah

10 POINTS (Earned once by one contestant per season)

Contestant receives second overall rose (awarded on top of regular rose bonus)

First person to say Hannah is “family oriented”

First solo time (after limos)

First contestant to steal Hannah from another contestant

First 1 on 1 hot tub with Hannah

First live musician (solo with Hannah)

First contestant to say “I can see myself falling in love with you”

First horseback riding date

20 POINTS (Earned once by one contestant per season)

First kiss of season after limo intros end

First person to mention their child to Hannah

Contestant receives first impression rose (awarded on top of regular rose bonus)

First plane ride

First helicopter ride

First boat ride

First hometown date

First 1 on 1 date

First fantasy suite to air

First contestant to say “I’m ready for love”

First person to say they love Hannah

First person to meet a member of Hannah’s family

ADDITIONAL POSITIVE POINTS

+5 Points (Once per episode, by multiple contestants)

Contestant is chosen for a date Contestant advances

Contestant receives rose during a date (on top of regular rose bonus)

+5 (Numerous times an episode, by multiple contestants)

Contestant says “Alabama” or “Roll Tide”

Contestant is seen eating (food must be seen entering mouth)

Contestant refers to Hannah as his “girlfriend”

+10 Points (Once per episode, by multiple contestants)

Contestant says “I was hoping it would be Hannah/you” or “I was so excited when I found out it was Hannah/you”

Contestant wears a costume to their limo intro

Contestant brings a prop to their limo intro

Contestant kisses Hannah on lips at limo intro

Contestant is on camera shirtless

Naked in front of The Bachelorette (Fantasy Suite = naked, unless explicitly said otherwise)

Has 1 on 1 conversation with Chris Harrison

Contestant wins a group competition (can be individually or as part of group)

Dance with Hannah

Date involves animals

+10 Points (Numerous times an episode, by multiple contestants)

Contestant says “I can see a future with her/Hannah”

Contestant says someone is “Not here for the right reasons”

Contestant says “This is a beautiful place to fall in love”

Contestant says “I don’t want this to end”

Contestant is seen popping a bottle of champagne

+15 Points (Once per episode, by multiple contestants)

Date includes fireworks

+15 (Numerous times an episode, by multiple contestants)

Jumping into water holding hands

Kiss outside in the rain or snow

+20 Points (Once per episode, by multiple contestants)

Parents give proposal blessing

Solo date out of country

20 Contestant wins solo time after a group date (2 on 1 or more)

+20 Points (Numerous times an episode, by multiple contestants)

Contestant says “I’m not here to make friends

ADDITIONAL PENALTIES

-5 Points (Can be lost once per episode, by multiple contestants)

Talks about ex

Gets word bleeped out

-10 Points (Can only be lost one time by one contestant during the season)

First person to mention Caelynn Miller-Keyes

-10 Points (Can be lost once per episode, by multiple contestants)

Runs away in the middle of a rose ceremony

Vomits

Cries (tear must hit the cheek or hand/tissue wipe)

Steals Hannah from another contestant when he already has a rose

Mentions they are divorced

-15 Points (Can be lost once per episode, by multiple contestants)

Non-sanctioned violence (push, punch) against another contestant (e.g. a contestant on a wrestling date would not lose points)

Talks about being cheated on Selected for a 2 on 1 date

Contestant says: “I’m not ready for marriage”or “I’m not ready to get married”

-20 Points (Can only be lost one time by one contestant during the season)

First person to get sent home on a one on one date First person to mention Colton

-20 Points (Can be lost once per episode, by multiple contestants)

Requires an ambulance being called Contestant’s ex shows up Dumped/leaves outside of a rose ceremony

