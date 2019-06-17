What Happened on The Bachelorette Tonight: Live Recap 6/17/2019

On tonight’s episode of The Bachelorette, Hannah Brown and her 9 remaining men left Scotland and traveled to Latvia to continue building their relationships. The episode 6 description teases “Frustrated with the drama, a fresh start in Riga, Latvia, prompts Hannah to examine her relationships and decide whether she can continue.”

Heading into tonight’s episode, 9 men remained in the reality dating competition: Luke, Tyler, Mike, Garrett, Jed, Dustin, Dylan, Connor, and Peter.

BEWARE OF SPOILERS beyond this point and STOP READING if you are not caught up and do not want to know what happened on episode 6 of The Bachelorette tonight. This article will be updated live as the episode airs.

At the end of last week’s episode, Hannah was at odds with Luke Parker and struggling to make positive progress in their relationship. Their conversations throughout the day and into the night on their one-on-one date grew increasingly frustrating for Hannah until, finally, she admitted to him that she didn’t know if she was going to keep him in the competition

Before tonight’s episode picked up where that drama left off the show took the viewers back to the house, where the guys sat wondering how Hannah’s date with Luke P. was going.

Then, it cut to Luke P. and Hannah and repeated her line to him: “I can’t give you this rose.” The conversation continued with Hannah explaining her frustrations and saying that their one-on-one date is not what she wants. Luke P. said he was frustrated with himself, too. Luke P. said he takes full ownership for the date going poorly and asked to move on from it. After he asked her if that means he goes home tonight, she said yes and asked him to respect that.

He started walking away through the woods while he reflected over losing her in a voice-over interview with the camera. Suddenly, he turned back and said he was going to fight for her and went back to where she sent him home. Their falling out continued, with Hannah still asserting that she doesn’t know about their relationship.