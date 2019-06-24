What Happened on The Bachelorette Tonight: Live Recap 6/24/2019

Episode 7 of The Bachelorette airs tonight at 8/7c on ABC. After Hannah considered giving up on the reality series during last week’s episode, she returns reinvigorated tonight, ready to continue her journey with the remaining 9 men in Riga, Latvia.

The official synopsis for episode 7 reads “Hannah takes her first one-on-one date bungee jumping; two rivals face off in a wrist wrestling competition; Hannah and a date learn about a Latvian spa ritual.”

Beware of spoilers below and STOP READING if you do not want to know what happens and who gets eliminated on episode 7 of The Bachelorette. This post will be updated live as the episode airs.

Although Hannah and her 9 men flew to Latvia during last week’s episode 6, the actual dates and rose ceremony in Latvia were a part of episode 7. At the start of the episode, Hannah said she was looking forward to her “fresh start” in Riga and wants to be reminded of why she started this journey in the first place: to find love.

After the men settled into their new space in Latvia, Garrett received a date card for a one-on-one with Hannah. The show then cut to an interview with Luke P., who said he thought Garrett would be sent home during his date. The conflict between Luke P. and Garrett reached a head last week, so it is not surprising that Luke was hoping their date would go poorly.

RT if you would love this date 😆 😏 #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/5H79VosreX — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) June 25, 2019

Hannah and Garrett arrived at their date destination in the Latvian woods to discover a pair of bungee-jumpers leap out of a cable car together… completely naked. Once the jumpers were untethered, the couple approached Garrett and Hannah and told them naked bungee jumping was a kind of a tradition for couples in Latvia.

As they prepared to jump, Hannah starts (in her words) “freaking the freak out” about their impending 43-meter jump. Garrett took the opportunity to show her that he’s there for her; he helped her take off her bra and gave her a kiss before they jumped, holding onto each other and screaming.

Back in their robes and on the ground, the two drank champagne outside by a fire and talked about the drama of last week. He told her that it taught him a lesson and assured her that he is only focused on her. At the end of the date, he told Hannah he was falling in love with her and she gave him the date rose.

After Dylan and Dustin expressed that they were hoping to get a one-on-one date with Hannah this week, a group date card was delivered to the house inviting Mike, Jed, Tyler, Dustin, Luke, Connor, and Dylan on a group date. Peter’s name was left off the card, meaning he gets the second one-on-one date in Latvia.

Before the group date, Garrett told the guys about his date with Hannah and Luke, unsurprisingly, was unhappy to hear that they were naked together.

RT if you’re having some cheese with your wine tonight! 🍷🧀 #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/Nh26mgwFng — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) June 25, 2019

On the group date, Hannah and her men toured Riga and tried food and went shopping in a local market. Then, Hannah told the guys about her date with Garrett and that they got naked because it is a Latvian tradition. In an on-camera interview, Luke said that he believes Hannah crossed a line by exposing her body to someone who isn’t her husband.