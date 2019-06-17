The Bachelorette Season 15 Episode 6: Who Gets the Roses Tonight?

Tonight, on an all-new episode of The Bachelorette, Hannah and the guys make their way to Latvia, where the competition dwindles from nine men to seven.

Hannah goes on two one-on-one dates, and one group date during tonight’s episode, and says goodbye to two men by the end of the night.

So, who receives roses tonight? Who gets eliminated?

Hannah says goodbye to Dustin Kendrick and Dylan Barbour on tonight’s episode. That means that Peter Weber, Luke, Mike, Tyler, Jed, Connor, and Garrett get the rose.

Hannah starts off the episode with a one-on-one with Garrett Powell. Together, the couple goes bungee jumping in the (near) nude. And what do we know about Powell? The 27-year-old is a golf professional in Alabama, at the Shoal Creek Country Club.

Garrett is also a certified golfer himself, according to the Alabama and northwest Florida PGA Website.

And what about Pilot Pete, who scores the other one-on-one date this week? Pete is a fan-favorite this season, especially after adorably asking Hannah to be his girlfriend on episode four of the show. He has a whopping 255k followers and works for Delta Airlines. In a March 2018 Instagram post, the reality star posted the following after being employed by Delta: “I can’t express my gratitude enough to everyone who’s helped me achieve my dream; thank you a million times. I feel like a little kid right now and I’ll never forget this feeling.”

His ABC bio reveals that he enjoys snowboarding, watching football, and line dancing in his spare time. His life motto? “You should live this life always expecting something great is about to happen to you.”

And what about the rest of the guys? Fans are well acquainted with Luke by now. Made out to be the villain on this season of the show, Luke has rubbed many of the other men the wrong way.

Luke is a bit younger than the rest of the men. At just 24, he works as an import/export manager in Gainesville, Georgia. ABC writes about Luke, “He prides himself on being able to get along with anyone, and he loves team sports. After a religious awakening in college, Luke decided that when he dates, it’s for marriage.” That’s ironic, considering the fact that the one thing he hasn’t been able to do is get along with anyone on this season of the show.

But how far will Luke make it? And who will wind Hannah’s heart in the end, winning this season of The Bachelor?

Watch it all go down tonight on ABC at 8pm ET/PT.