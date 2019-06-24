The Bachelorette Season 15 Episode 7: Who Gets the Roses Tonight

The Bachelorette season 15 episode 7 airs tonight, and the episode synopsis promises a few lusty makeout sessions, a partially-nude bungee jumping scene, and plenty of drama, as per usual with the reality dating series. So who gets a rose tonight, and who gets eliminated? Read on for spoilers on tonight’s episode.

The official ABC synopsis for tonight’s episode reads: “Emotionally exhausted from last week’s drama but resolved to get her journey to find love back on track, Hannah looks forward to taking her nine remaining men to beautiful Riga, Latvia, on the Baltic Sea. One handsome suitor, who has been crushing hard on Hannah, is awarded the first one-on-one date. It turns out to be a heart-stopping but liberating experience as the couple bungee jump wearing little clothing; however, when the man kisses and tells about his lusty date, how will the other men react?”

The synopsis continues: “On a group date to Riga Central Market, Hannah rewards another bachelor who presents her with flowers and passionate kisses. Two archrivals face off in a spirited wrist wrestling match that definitely grabs the Bachelorette’s attention. On the final one-on-one for the week, Hannah and her date learn about a Latvian spa ritual, which mixes sauna and spiritual elements, including massage techniques. The temperature rises both literally and figuratively as the two connect with hot physical intensity, but will they be able to relate on a deeper, emotional level? Another man surprises Hannah with a late-night visit to proclaim his feelings for her. But before the rose ceremony, the Bachelorette is all business and needs to clarify what she expects in a future soul mate.”

So who gets roses on tonight’s episode of The Bachelorette? WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD! This is your official spoiler warning, so if you don’t want anything ruined for you, turn back now, or proceed at your own risk!

According to Reality Steve, Jed Wyatt, Tyler Cameron, Luke Parker and Peter Weber all get roses on tonight’s episode of the show. Wyatt and Cameron both get roses after their 1-on-1 dates with Hannah Brown, and Weber received a rose after his 3-on-1 date with Brown, Luke Parker, & Garrett Powell. Parker also receives a rose during tonight’s episode. So for all you Cameron supporters out there (we know there are a lot of you!) Cameron, as well as Weber, Parker and Wyatt are all safe this week.

Unfortunately Mike Johnson, who many fans were hoping to see make it to the end of the season, doesn’t receive a rose after his 1-on-1 date with Brown and is sent home. Reality Steve also reports that Connor Saeli is also eliminated and never even gets a chance at having a date with Brown.

There is some drama in store for viewers tonight as well, and (surprise!) it involves Parker. Reality Steve reports that Parker ends up shouting at Powell while telling him he “isn’t going to ruin this for him,” and apparently Brown takes Parker’s side on the issue.

Tune in tonight at 8/7c to catch the newest episode of The Bachelorette, only on ABC.

