‘The Bachelorette’ 2019 Spoilers – Episode 7

Hannah Brown is the star of The Bachelorette 2019 and she continues to look for the man of her dreams, with episode 7 of season 15 airing tonight. A group of men continues to compete for her attention, some more ruthless than others. Each is hoping to be the 2019 winner … of Hannah B’s heart. But, only one will end up engaged to the beauty queen. Tonight’s show is filled with tension, roses, and eliminations. But, before we get into all the details about tonight’s episode, THIS IS YOUR SPOILER WARNING. If you do NOT want to know any spoilers on what to expect from episode 7 of The Bachelorette, STOP READING NOW.

When it comes to ABC’s official description of tonight’s episode, it states, “Emotionally exhausted from last week’s drama but resolved to get her journey to find love back on track, Hannah looks forward to taking her nine remaining men to beautiful Riga, Latvia, on the Baltic Sea. One handsome suitor, who has been crushing hard on Hannah, is awarded the first one-on-one date. It turns out to be a heart-stopping but liberating experience as the couple bungee jump wearing little clothing; however, when the man kisses and tells about his lusty date, how will the other men react?” It continues, “On a group date to Riga Central Market, Hannah rewards another bachelor who presents her with flowers and passionate kisses. Two archrivals face off in a spirited wrist wrestling match that definitely grabs the Bachelorette’s attention. On the final one-on-one for the week, Hannah and her date learn about a Latvian spa ritual, which mixes sauna and spiritual elements, including massage techniques. The temperature rises both literally and figuratively as the two connect with hot physical intensity, but will they be able to relate on a deeper, emotional level? Another man surprises Hannah with a late-night visit to proclaim his feelings for her. But before the rose ceremony, the Bachelorette is all business and needs to clarify what she expects in a future soul mate.”

Now let’s get into further details on what to expect from tonight’s episode.

Hannah Brown and Garrett Powell Get Naked Together

For their one-on-one date, Hannah Brown and Garrett Powell get naked and go bungee jumping together. This definitely does not make some of the other men happy, especially Luke Parker. And, Parker ends up in a confrontation with Powell over the nude date. But, Powell gets the rose, so what should he care, right?

Peter Weber gets the other solo date on tonight’s episode and Reality Steve has reported that he also gets a rose. Their date reportedly includes a couple of Bachelorette staples – a hot tub and fireworks.

Who Gets Eliminated on “The Bachelorette” Tonight

The guys who go on tonight’s group date are Luke, Mike, Tyler, Jed, Dylan, Dustin, and Connor. According to Reality Steve, he believes Tyler Cameron gets the group date rose. Out of the remaining men on the group date, the two who are sent home next are Dustin Kendrick and Dylan Barbour.