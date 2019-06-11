‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers 2019 on Who Wins This Season

Who wins The Bachelorette 2019 and the heart of star Hannah Brown? Some viewers may want to know ahead of time while others are not interested in spoilers on who won season 15. If spoilers are NOT your thing, STOP READING NOW before we get into all the juicy details.

With that out of the way, let’s get down to Bachelorette business. Before we get into who Hannah Brown is engaged to, we will tell you who her final 2 contestants are … Jed Wyatt and Tyler Cameron. So, which one of these two men do you think wins? According to Reality Steve, Tyler Cameron, aka Tyler C., is the winner.

And, along with Cameron and Wyatt, in the final 4 this season are Luke Parker and Peter Weber.

Prior to episode 4 of the show, Cameron may not have seemed like a frontrunner. Perhaps it had to do with things like when he was striking modeling pose while undergoing the simulation of childbirth labor on a group date. But, on episode 4, Cameron had his first solo date with Brown and appeared to be quite nurturing. She was upset over a feud between Luke Parker and Luke Stone and, it carried into her mood on the date. But, Cameron comforted her and did his best to be there for her on an emotional level. He also worked to put a smile on the pageant queen’s face.

On his first one-on-one date with Brown, Cameron also revealed that a family emergency almost dissuaded him from appearing on The Bachelorette this season. Cameron said his father was very ill and was in the hospital for almost a month.

When Cameron is not winning over Hannah Brown or hanging out with his friends and family, he is a model, who is represented by Next Models in Miami and Soul Artist MGMT in New York, according to Marie Claire. He also works as a contractor.

While Cameron has been quite the model, he is also athletic and ABC reported that he was a talented football player until an injury disrupted his future in the game. He was actually drafted by the Baltimore Ravens but his shoulder was injured and he couldn’t continue.

According to Hollywood Life, Cameron has only been in one serious relationship prior to being on The Bachelorette, so getting engaged to someone in such a short amount of time, on TV, must be quite a change for him.

With Tyler Cameron being the winner this season, there’s no way he could be The Bachelor 2020. And, with all the Luke P. online haters out there, we are guessing he’s out of the running. He would be more of a candidate for the dramatic spinoff Bachelor in Paradise. Jed Wyatt and Peter Weber would be good contenders when it comes to who would be great fits to be the next new star.