‘The Bachelorette’ 2019 Spoilers – Episode 5

Hannah Brown is starring on The Bachelorette 2019 and she is on the hunt for a fiance. In turn, there are a ton of men competing for her attention, hoping to be the 2019 winner … of her heart. We’ve now reached episode 5 of season 15, which was moved from Monday night to Tuesday because of the NBA Finals. Tonight’s show is filled with feuds, roses, eliminations, and fights. But, before we get into all the details about tonight’s episode, THIS IS YOUR SPOILER WARNING. If you do NOT want to know any spoilers on what to expect from episode 5 of The Bachelorette, STOP READING NOW.

When it comes to ABC’s official description of tonight’s episode, it states, “The amped-up emotions of last week continue as Hannah pulls two bitter rivals aside to try to get to the real truth behind the bad blood between them. Her efforts to mediate backfire with the rose ceremony looming. But before the first rose is even handed out, a shocking disappointment leaves Hannah questioning herself and the remaining men. Trying to leave the drama stateside, she embarks on an overseas adventure, greeting her suitors in Inverness, Scotland. Hannah and her first one-on-one date explore the local culture, and the man decides to take a risk and share his deep feelings for her with a look to the future. Will it be too much too soon? A group of 10 suitors go native – wearing Scottish kilts – to compete in the first-ever “Bachelorette Highland Games. The after-party that night turns into a mix of sexy make-out sessions and serious conversations. Hannah’s last one-on-one date of the week is filled with crazy drama and she faces an agonizing decision that could cost her a happy ending.”

Now let’s get into further details on what to expect from tonight’s episode.

Luke Leaves “The Bachelorette” … But Which One?



Last week, the show left viewers off with Luke P. and Luke S. butting heads. Tonight, one of them leaves the show and it is not Luke Parker. Unfortunately for some of the other contestants, Parker, who has been rubbing people the wrong way with his aggressive approach to the “competition,” is still in the mix. Reality Steve has reported Luke Stone decided to quit during the cocktail party.

Stone calls Parker a “lying and manipulative piece of shit” and warns the other guys that Parker will “do anything to screw you over”. Both Stone and some of the other guys confront Parker about things that he has said. In front of Brown, Stone calls Parker out, saying he has made up several lies about him. Parker then admits to telling Brown that Stone is on the show for “the wrong reasons”.

Mike Johnson Gets a Solo Date on “The Bachelorette”

On tonight’s episode, Luke Parker says that getting a one-on-one with Brown is the most important thing to him and he says on the show that he feels “misunderstood” by the other guys. Well, Parker reportedly gets his wish tonight and gets a solo date, as does contestant Mike Johnson. There are two solo dates tonight.

According to Reality Steve, for Parker’s date, he and Hannah Brown go to the Hootananny in Inverness and Parker gets a rose. Johnson also gets the rose on his date, so both cast members are safe this week.

Who Gets Eliminated on “The Bachelorette” Tonight

Reality Steve has reported that, in addition to Luke Stone, the men eliminated tonight are John Paul Jones and Matteo Valles. And, for even more spoilers, the next men to be eliminated are Devin Harris, Kevin Fortenberry, and Grant Eckel. Fortenberry was the contestant who got injured playing Rugby on episode 4.

When it comes to who went on the group date, participating in the “Highland Games”, battling each other in kilts, the contestants who were included were Kevin, Connor S., Dylan, Peter, Garrett, Grant, Dustin, Jed, and Tyler C. Reality Steve stated that Jed Wyatt gets the group date rose.