Last night on The Bachelorette, viewers saw Hannah deepen her connections with several of the remaining 9 contestants, send 2 men home, and continue to navigate frustrating drama caused by a certain season 15 villain with the initials LP.

After last week’s episode 6, which transitioned into a season recap after the first drama-filled hour, it was good to see Hannah reinvigorated on her journey for love as she resumed dates with her remaining men in Riga, Latvia. Here’s what we saw last night:

Beware of episode 7 spoilers below. Do not keep reading if you are not caught up on the season and do not want to know what happened last night.

The episode began with an on-camera interview in Latvia, during which Hannah said that she was ready for Latvia to be a fresh start and to hopefully leave the drama of previous weeks behind her so that she could focus on the reason she was on the reality show in the first place: to find love.

Her first date was a one-on-one with Garrett Powell, who found himself at odds with Luke P. last episode. The two went naked bungee-jumping while tethered to one another (which is apparently a tradition for couples in Latvia). Garrett got the date rose, and when he told the guys about the date, Luke P. was not happy to hear that his future wife was naked against another man.

Next up was the week’s group date, which included a tour of Riga’s markets with Mike, Jed, Tyler, Dustin, Luke, Connor, and Dylan. Hannah was honest with the men about her date with Garrett, and Luke was visibly upset to learn that what Garrett said about them being naked together was, in fact, true. At the cocktail party portion of the date, Luke told Hannah that hearing about their date felt like being cheated on but that they would still get through her mistakes together. Tyler got the date rose at the end of the night.

Peter got his first one-on-one date with Hannah in Latvia. They went to a Latvian-style spa where they did spiritual rituals and made out in a sauna. At the end of the night, after Peter received the date rose from Hannah, the two kissed under fireworks and Peter told her he was “all in.”

Before the scheduled cocktail party and rose ceremony, Hannah stopped by to talk to Luke about the things he said to her during the group date. He tried to backpedal and admitted he started that conversation wrong, but she was still annoyed that he seemed to think he had a say in the decisions she makes on the show.

For the third time in a row, Hannah canceled the cocktail party and opted to head right into the rose ceremony eliminations. Luke P. ultimately received a rose from Hannah, and Dylan Barbour and Dustin Kendrick (the only two remaining contestants who had not had a one-on-one date with Hannah) were sent home.

