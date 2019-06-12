The Handmaid’s Tale Season 3 Episode 4 “God Bless the Child” Recap

The Handmaid’s Tale season 3 episode 4, titled “God Bless the Child,” aired bright and early Wednesday morning on Hulu. In usual Handmaid’s Tale fashion, June narrates her thoughts as she walks through a gloomy, overcast Gilead to a baptism ceremony for all of the children born in their district. As she walks, she looks around and wonders who she can recruit to help bring down Gilead.

“We come together in peace to celebrate the babies born in our district,” she thinks as they continue to walk in single file to the church. “We dedicate ourselves and our children to God. It takes a village. And machine guns.” She continues, looking at those around her while wondering “who among them could be persuaded? Who can be turned? Ignited, to burn this shit place to the ground?”

The show has always done an excellent job of comparing Gilead’s strict, formidable ceremonies and practices to flashbacks of life before Gilead and to scenes of women fighting back against the male-dominated dictatorship. For example, during the season 2 episode titled “Seeds,” Nick and Eden are forced to marry in a mass ceremony in which the (very) young, virgin brides covered their faces with veils. In the same episode, two dying women in the Colonies got married, their love an act of defiance against everything Gilead stands for.

This episode is similar to “Seeds,” in that it switches back and forth between the mass baptism in Gilead to a flashback of June and Luke when they had Hannah baptized. Moira and June’s mother Holly were also in attendance in her memory, who (ironically) warns June against using religion to make decisions.

The scene is beautifully done, switching between June’s memory of Hannah’s baptism and the ceremony in Gilead. June’s baptism with Hannah was in a bright and sunny church, surrounded by loved ones, with a pastor who had June and Luke promise to raise Hannah “in a practice of faith” and by loving God. In stark contrast to June’s memory, Gilead’s dark, dreary service has the parents (of the children they stole from their handmaids) vow to raise their children in fear of the Lord.

After the ceremony, the handmaids are all invited back to Mr. and Mrs. Putnam’s home to celebrate (Janine’s daughter) Angela’s baptism. During the party, June plays marriage counselor to Fred, who is concerned about Serena. June convinces him that Serena just needs more freedom, and then goes to the pool room to smoke cigarettes with Serena and encourage her to use her newfound freedom to pull some strings behind the scenes.

When June returns to the party, she walks in to the living room to find Angela awake, surrounded by powerful commanders and their wives. Janine walks in, and despite June’s quiet protests, asks the Putnams if she can hold her daughter. Surprisingly, Mrs. Putnam allows her to … and then immediately regrets it, because Janine breaks down while she’s holding Angela and begs to be the Putnams’ handmaid again so she can be with her daughter, and so they can try to give Angela a “little brother.”

As soon as Angela is out of her arms, Aunt Lydia starts violently beating Janine with what looks like a police baton. June screams for somebody to stop her, and when nobody does, she throws herself on top of Janine, which apparently snaps Aunt Lydia out of her psychotic rage. Everybody is quiet and staring at Aunt Lydia, who excuses herself, walks to a vacant room and breaks down sobbing in a scene that’s probably meant to invoke pity, but really just makes viewers hate her more.

The bond between mother and daughter is unbreakable. Episode 4 premieres tomorrow, only on @hulu. #HandmaidsTale pic.twitter.com/B1EPNT8lBG — The Handmaid's Tale (@HandmaidsOnHulu) June 11, 2019

Janine’s beating must have triggered something in Serena, because she stops being hesitant about helping June and quietly gives her information about where Hannah goes to school, and when her daughter is playing outside. Serena and Fred are then pulled away to talk to a guard after Gilead authorities tracked down footage of Nicole, who was spotted on camera in Luke’s arms as Luke protested Gilead’s invasion of Chicago. Somebody videotaped the protest, and Luke had Nicole wave to the camera.

The episode ends on a semi-sweet note; throughout the entire episode, the scenes cut back to Emily, who was in Canada reuniting with her wife and son. The two of them sit and share a drink on the porch, while Luke and Moira bring Nicole in to get baptized. But what’s going to happen next? Will June be punished for protecting Janine? Will they make the connection that Nicole ended up with June’s husband, which is pretty ironic considering she and Serena claimed the baby was kidnapped?

Tune in Wednesday at 12 a.m. ET to catch the newest episode of The Handmaid’s Tale, only on Hulu.

READ NEXT: Handmaid’s Tale Season 3 Premiere: Best Memes, Twitter Reactions & Reviews

